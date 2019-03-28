Getty Image

We all have our celebrity doppelgangers. It’s a great way to indulge our over-inflated self-image. But the reality of who we actually resemble is often much less flattering than we’d care to admit. It can be downright upsetting.

And then there are times when we bear such a stunning likeness to someone that it’s just eerie. We’ve had some classic lookalikes around the NBA over the years, most recently Otto Porter and Lionel Richie, Steven Adams and Jason Momoa, and Kyle Korver and Ashton Kutcher.

Now, Brad Stevens has finally discovered his double in Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg. The Celtics coach recently sounded off on his uncanny resemblance to the 2020 presidential candidate from South Bend in an interview with NBC Sports Boston.