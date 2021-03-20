It seems pretty safe to say that Brad Stevens is not going to be the next head basketball coach at Indiana University. Despite the fact that there are plenty of Hoosiers fans who would like the Indiana native to return to the college ranks and take over his home state’s program, Stevens has said on multiple occasions that he is not going to leave the Boston Celtics.

Any final hope of this seemed to get stomped out on Friday, when Stevens met with the media before the Celtics played the Sacramento Kings and made clear that he has become a “Masshole” who eats food from Dunkin’ Donuts and roots for the New England Patriots. Now, hopeful Hoosiers fans can move on to other candidates, but first, one decided to take a unique approach to mourning the dream coming to an end.

Someone took up a tiny bit of real estate outside of Indiana’s Assembly Hall, one of the sites where the all-Hoosier State NCAA Tournament is taking place, by framing a photoshopped picture of Stevens in Bob Knight-inspired threads and laying it out with some candles.

And there is a makeshift shrine for Brad Stevens in front of Assembly Hall — someone wants him to be the next Hoosiers 🏀🏀🏀 coach, don’t they? #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EQNHoF05qM — Rachel Lenzi 😷 (@rachelmlenzi) March 20, 2021

This is extremely funny, and the fan who thought to toss it together deserves to be commended for this. Here’s to hoping that whomever the Hoosiers hire makes them as happy as Stevens seemingly would have.