Bradley Beal has the potential to be the most highly sought-after free agents in basketball this summer. Beal has a player option for the 2022-23 season, and if he turns it down, he’ll hit the open market, where the Washington Wizards have the potential to offer him a 5-year deal worth $246 million.

There is, of course, no guarantee he returns to Washington, even if the team does have the ability to offer him one more year and considerably more money than anyone else. In a recent sit-down with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Beal laid out what is top of mind as he enters a potentially career-altering summer.

“I know what my decision will be based off of, and that’s gonna be where I feel like I can win, that’s going to be my decision,” Beal said. “If I feel like I can win in DC, that’s what I’m gonna do. And I want people to respect that, you may, you may not, but I’m gonna fight my ass off, I’m gonna compete, and I’m gonna try to make this team better. If it’s elsewhere, it’s gonna be the exact same commitment.

“So, it’s twofold,” Beal continued. “You’re gonna have people rooting for you, saying go, you’re gonna have people saying stay, you’re gonna have people saying take less, you’re gonna have people saying all types of stuff. So, all those things are options, everything’s an option, but for the most part, I’m gonna do what’s best for me, and I can’t concern myself with what other people will say.”

Beal has indicated in the past that he’s leaning towards re-signing with Washington. The veteran guard has spent his entire professional career with the Wizards, and is coming off of season-ending wrist surgery. The Wizards have made the postseason once in the last four years and have not finished with an above-.500 record since 2017-18.