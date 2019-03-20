Getty Image

Bradley Beal is in the midst of his best individual season, doing his best to hold things together in Washington while the Wizards have dealt with numerous injuries and roster changes.

Beal is averaging career highs in just about every statistical category this season, stepping into the lead role in place of the injured John Wall and managing to post his most productive and second most efficient scoring season of his career. It’s the second straight season Beal has been asked to be more of a playmaker in Wall’s absence, and this season, he looks plenty comfortable taking on that role.

Still, the Wizards are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in and, while Beal is still holding out hope for a late playoff push, he’s able to appreciate his personal growth and that of his teammates despite the turmoil and change the team has gone through this season.

Beal spoke with Dime this past Sunday prior to a meet-and-greet through Tissot to unveil their Chrono XL NBA Collector edition watch. The two-time All-Star discussed the tumultuous season in Washington, his new teammates, what he’s learned about playing a point guard role over the last two years in Wall’s absence, being a new father, and more.