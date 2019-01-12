Getty Image

There are plenty of reasons why the Washington Wizards might just want to take this season as a tax write off. They stumbled out of the gate, getting off to an inauspicious 2-8 start, and despite showing intermittent signs of life, they’ve struggled with inconsistency, malaise, in-fighting, injuries, and more.

Last week, the team announced that John Wall would have to undergo season-ending heel surgery, which seemed to signal a death knell for any postseason hopes they may have still harbored. Given that bleak reality, their best course of action would be to steer toward the lottery and set their sights on the future.

But Bradley Beal refuses to give himself over to the darkness. At 17-25 and 3.5 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot, the former All-Star shooting guard is adamant that the season is still salvageable, and not just purely from a growth mindset and a spirit of competitiveness.