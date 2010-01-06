Brand Ambassadors Needed In The Pac-10 Conference

Ballers Network â€“ powered by Dime Magazine & Nike Basketball â€“ is looking for brand ambassadors on college campuses to rep the Network – specifically in the Pac-10 Conference. We’re looking for ballers on college campuses nationwide â€“ the people who play ball every day and who know everyone else who plays ball on their campus. Male and female players welcome.

The main goal of these brand ambassadors is to spread the word of Ballers Network and to grow its ranks. That means signing players up for the Facebook application, and getting them to run their intramural leagues, rec leagues, pickup games and workouts through the network, and finding standout players at their school for feature profiles on BallersNetwork.com.

Once you’re part of the team, Dime & Nike Basketball will take care of you like one of their own. Ambassadors who do it right will receive everything from gear to VIP status at special events and runs. In addition to the obvious career benefits of having Dime & Nike Basketball on your rÃ©sumÃ©, there is also potential to receive college credit.

So if you want to be a part of the family, send us your story, stats, videos, pics, and whatever else you want us to know about you. Tell us why you should be our brand ambassador on your campus.

If this interests you, hit us up in the comments below and shoot us an e-mail: ballersnetwork@dimemag.com