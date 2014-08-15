First Full BrandBlack Apparel Collection: “FUTURELEGENDS”

While you might not know, they’re the Los Angeles-based boutique brand behind‘s aesthetically pleasingline. This week they’ve announced their first full men’s apparel collection titled “FUTURELEGENDS.”

Some apparel and show companies stress form over function, or vice versa. There are so many doodads on sneakers these days, BrandBlack’s efficient, minimalist aesthetic from Founder David Raysse and Creative Director Billy Dill will definitely feature clothing and sneakers you can wear to the bar or club, walking along the boardwalk this summer, or simply taking a stroll with a loved one; they’re stylish for any occasion without sacrificing comfort or performance.

The “Future Legends” apparel collection is the same way, with Dill and senior apparel designer Scott Nelson drawing inspiration from films and music including the David Bowie album, Diamond Dogs and opening track, Future Legends, with a near future dystopia only Bowie could capture with music.

For the “Future Legends” collection, BrandBlack’s designers asked themselves questions like, “what would a basketball kit from 2025 look like”? The answer, per their release, speaks to the results:

This resulted in the 15 piece “FUTURELEGENDS” collection, that consists of contemporary silhouettes, moisture wicking t-shirts, classic heather grey sweatshirts that use a breathable spacer mesh, and stretch nylon windbreakers with a formal menswear suiting. BRANDBLACK also combines technical innovations such as heat sealed seams, TPU dipped lace tips and juxtaposes these with familiar and in some respects classic, sports pieces.

Along with the first apparel launch of “FUTURELEGENDS,” 2014 will mark the launch of Brandblack’s newest J.Crossover II and a new array of styles utilizing cutting edge performance technology.

BrandBlack is now available at brick and mortar retailers Atmos in NYC and Tokyo, Blends, in Los Angeles, and STORM in Copenhagen. BRANDBLACK is also available online at www.BRANDBLACK.com

Brandblack – FUTURELEGENDS from Brandblack on Vimeo.

