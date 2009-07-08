Brandon Bass Cuts His List to Three

Though Brandon Bass was rock-solid for the Mavs during the last three games of their second-round loss to the Nuggets, he’s as good as gone from Dallas.
Maybe Mark Cuban has been spending too much time watching Danny Ainge pluck over-the-hill talent instead of up-and-comers.
“We’ve narrowed it down to about two or three teams,” said Bass’s agent Tony Dutt. “Orlando has shown a lot of interest, Detroit is another option, and Portland is up there as well. We’re expecting something to get done in the next couple days.”
Bass probably isn’t going to get the mid-level from any of those squads, as the dire financial situation is forcing everyone to take a greater pay cut than they’d like.
This is a no-brainer. If Bass is choosing between those three squads – Orlando, Detroit and Portland – why wouldn’t he head to Orlando to help cement their status as a championship contender? He’d be in something of a logjam in the other two cities, as LaMarcus Aldridge is Portland’s power forward, and Detroit just committed to Charlie Villanueva.
Rashard Lewis might count as a “four” on your fantasy basketball roster, but with Vince Carter now playing the two, he can slide over to the three. That’s how Rashard and Ray Allen played in Seattle. He’s quick enough to guard opposing small forwards.
Bass could start for the Magic, and then he’ll have the chance to prove to Detroit – and possibly all the other teams pursuing him – that they should have increased their offer when they could have.
Rashard Lewis? He might be quick enough in theory but actually he doesn’t give a goddamn about defense. In the ECF even Wally Sczerbiak beat him off the dribble
^ That’s irrelevant; Lewis is less likely to get eaten alive by Small Forward X than Power Forward X. His speed and length is at least somewhat effective against some SFs (those who can’t bully him). Even a poor power forward (in the traditional sense not this Boris Diaw bullshit) can bully him on D, however.
I agree…Orlando seems like the no-brainer here.
Agreed I’ve been saying Orlando is the best fit. They need another guy down low that can move bodies and finish strong around the basket. He also added a nice mid-range J to his game. I don’t see him being as productive at the other too teams, but I guess if he wanted to be guaranteed to start he wouldn’t be looking at playoff teams. I think a team like the Bulls would be a place he could mess around and start while also get to the playoffs, but other than that it gets fuzzy.
Coop,
That’s a super intelligent point. It’s not about where he’s a good defender, it’s where he isn’t the worst.
Plus, if Rashard has a really bad matchup trying to check someone who is incredibly quick at the three, Orlando can shift their lineup and get Michael Pietrus to guard that guy.
– AK
I like Bass. If he goes to Orlando then I would put them back over Boston as East Champs.
As a nets fan i want to see lawrence frank do the only smart thing he has ever done except scoring devon harris and offloading vince carter…sign a decent PF so that Yi doesnt start. Id be down with bass.
I know its not gonna happen though.
Brandon Bass has a list?
Bass isn’t a starter. Not for a championship team at least. He’d come off the bench in Orlando.
“isn’t a starter?”
What an odd comment. He’s not going to start for a team with a good PF but Orlando doesn’t so yes he would. As you surely know, playing guys such as Turk or Lewis at PF will not get it done come crunch time.
@Bobby Stew – Orlando is CLEARLY behind Cleveland and Boston (in that order to me, at least until we get a backup 3 and point) on the favorites list.
Losing Hedo, Lee, and BOTH of Dwights backups isn’t made up by getting a guy that, at this point, isn’t even as good as Hedo (maybe they’re even, but Vince isn’t better,) much less able to play point forward like Hedo did. Also, by moving Rashard back to the 3, he’s back to being a good but not great player that doesn’t cause major matchup problems and isn’t worth his deal. At least at the 4, he’s a matchup NIGHTMARE that wreaks havoc on your defensive assignments/rotations. (I’m assuming they would slide Rashard down to the 3, but they should start Pietrius and keep Shard at the 4 and keep playing like they did last year.)
I do really like Bass though. Solid guy in the Leon Powe/Jason Maxiell mold, only better and with a solid J. (or think Big Baby only Bass devours weights and steroid like Baby hits up the All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Hut buffet.)
Rashard should go to Stern and demand he hand over every tape of Wally Sczerbiak beating him off the dribble so he doesn’t lose his sponsorships. That’s reason to get benched right there, as I’m pretty sure my grandma’s walker could stay in front of Wally (without her in it.)
Bass should stay in Dallas. He’s not that good.
Hey Celts fan – his name is Glen Davis. Glen Davis. Glen Davis, Glen, Glen, Glen….Get it? Glen Davis…..
Just readin comments and saw another vince hater, im a fan of basketball period….if u ever watched a new jersey game the last 5 years u would see that hedo is no where near carter’s level, from bb I.Q. to handles even clutch shots…its not even close.and hedo is good but he is 30 yrs old, look how long it took him to be a consistent 3 pt shooter….so just stop with the vince blasphemy….if u guys are true hoopers on this site, wut does that really say about your basketball knowledge of the game…..Oh and i think orlando should be shooting for Big Baby he is more versatile..but Bass is really athletic round the basket…peace
whoa that one guy was wrong all over the place…
1) we only needed Hedo to be the point forward because Nelson was hurt. Dont watch many Magic games huh? Its not important now that Nelson is back, and Carter can be also run the offense a little bit and handle teh ball.
2) The Magic now fixed 1 of their 2 holes, by adding an iso threat in Carter.
3) The Magic halfway fill their other hole by getting rid of the SF logjam and allowing the possibility for a lineup where Howard has some sort of inside help (not Lewis or Turk both are soft)
4) Lewis is better at the 3 than the 4. Look at his numbers in Seattle playing the 3, then look at the last 2 years playing the 4. Just because you watche dhim playing against the Cavs and you think you knwo something about him now, doesnt mean its true. Plus Lewis hurts us on defense. Thats 50% of the game you know?
5) How many points did Szcerbiak have in the ACF finals again? Oh yea, thats right, he had 7 points in 7 games
Hey Sacto, he has a nickname, it’s Big Baby, get it? What a waste of space saying that. Fuckin tool…
@Magics4242 – I get what you’re saying with Rashard (I’m big on defense too, but he’s not a good defender at the 3 either; it’s not like you slide him down to the 3 and he’s suddenly Ron Artest,) but to me, the absolute nightmare for other teams on defense and a HUGE matchup problem he causes at the 4 (and lack of a better option there) suggest to me that that’s where I’d play him (they DID just win the East with him there.)
And your point 3 that they can give Dwight some inside help. Unless that’s Bass (who I really like btw) who would that be??? The basis of my “Magic took a step back” idea isn’t just Vince/Hedo “switch”, but that they also lost their 2 top bigs behind Dwight (and Courtney Lee.) Unless the plan’s to dust off Adonal Foyle or start Ryan Anderson, who would that be? That’s my point w/ everything.
Would you rather start:
Jameer, Vince, Pietrius, Rashard, and Dwight OR Jameer, Vince, Rashard, Ryan Anderson, Dwight Howard
(Even if they get Bass, I’d still run out the small lineup to start games and if you start getting bullied, you can always keep Bass in and slide Rashard down to the 3)
Oh, and even SVG said it was nice to have Hedo handle some playmaking because that’s not Jameer’s strongsuit (not a weakness, but his vision/distributing is average, which is fine cuz he’s an amazing shooter.)
@ celts fan, i get your point in running Rashard at 4 although if it was against your Boston team, I wouldn’t even think about it. KG and Perk will eat up Rashard alive hahaha. I mean Lamar was giving him business in the post during the Finals.
It would work against our team with a stink-bomb PF like Varejao. Ugh.
My concern with Magic is that the trio of VC, Rashard, Nelson aren’t exactly the best perimeter defenders which leaves DPOY Howard more exposed on help D than usual. Unlike with Hedo on D last year, which gives them more length and less rotation issues.
Bass goes to Orlando. Great signing!