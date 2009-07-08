Brandon Bass Cuts His List to Three

Though Brandon Bass was rock-solid for the Mavs during the last three games of their second-round loss to the Nuggets, he’s as good as gone from Dallas.

Maybe Mark Cuban has been spending too much time watching Danny Ainge pluck over-the-hill talent instead of up-and-comers.



“We’ve narrowed it down to about two or three teams,” said Bass’s agent Tony Dutt. “Orlando has shown a lot of interest, Detroit is another option, and Portland is up there as well. We’re expecting something to get done in the next couple days.”

Bass probably isn’t going to get the mid-level from any of those squads, as the dire financial situation is forcing everyone to take a greater pay cut than they’d like.

This is a no-brainer. If Bass is choosing between those three squads – Orlando, Detroit and Portland – why wouldn’t he head to Orlando to help cement their status as a championship contender? He’d be in something of a logjam in the other two cities, as LaMarcus Aldridge is Portland’s power forward, and Detroit just committed to Charlie Villanueva.

Rashard Lewis might count as a “four” on your fantasy basketball roster, but with Vince Carter now playing the two, he can slide over to the three. That’s how Rashard and Ray Allen played in Seattle. He’s quick enough to guard opposing small forwards.

Bass could start for the Magic, and then he’ll have the chance to prove to Detroit – and possibly all the other teams pursuing him – that they should have increased their offer when they could have.

Source: Real GM