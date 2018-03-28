Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers received some brutal injury-related news on Wednesday afternoon, when the team announced that Isaiah Thomas has to get surgery to try and remedy his well-documented hip issues. Not all the injury news on the day was bad, though, as it was revealed that second-year wing Brandon Ingram will make his return to the rotation.

Ingram has not played since March 1 due to a groin injury. When he suffered the ailment, he was projected to miss at least one week, but the groin strain has kept him out for Los Angeles’ last 12 games. The Lakers have gone 5-7 in that stretch.

On Wednesday, Luke Walton announced that Ingram’s time on the sidelines has come to an end, and that he will take the floor for Los Angeles’ game against Dallas.