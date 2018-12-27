Brandon Ingram Thinks He Can ‘Play My Game A Little Bit More’ With LeBron Out

12.27.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is officially ruled out for Thursday night’s game in Sacramento and listed as day-to-day after that, but reports indicate the Lakers are expecting their superstar to miss at least a few games with his strained groin.

In James’ absence, and the continued rehab of Rajon Rondo, Thursday night’s group will look an awful lot like last year’s young squad that rode the rollercoaster of inconsistency to a solid, but unspectacular finish. Against a surprisingly good Kings team, they’ll get themselves quite the test as LeBron and the front office see how well the youngsters have developed alongside him.

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball have been the two that have had the biggest adjustments to make in playing with James. Ball has always been the primary ball-handler at every level he’s played at, but now has had to figure out how to play more off the ball to fit with the ball-dominant James. Ingram has had to make a similar adjustment, as he has to spend more time off the ball as well with Ball and James taking most of the ball-handling and creating duties.

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSbrandon ingramLA LAKERSLeBron James

