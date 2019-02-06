Pacers Fans Serenaded Brandon Ingram With ‘LeBron’s Gonna Trade You’ Chants

02.05.19 57 mins ago

Getty Image

All kinds of attention is being paid to the ongoing Anthony Davis saga, with the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pulling away from the table in discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans. While there may be a few more twists and turns between now and the trade deadline on Thursday, there are other factors in play in any trade discussion, including the other players that are potentially involved in deals.

One such player is Lakers youngster Brandon Ingram, who is often mentioned alongside teammates Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball as potential centerpieces in a Davis deal. On Tuesday evening, an example of the sometimes unfortunate attention paid to players as trade assets came to fruition, when fans of the Indiana Pacers elected to serenade Ingram with chants.

In this case, they centered on the concept that Ingram’s most prominent teammate, LeBron James, might be working behind the scenes to facilitate a deal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSANTHONY DAVISbrandon ingramINDIANA PACERSLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 6 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 13 hours ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 1 day ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP