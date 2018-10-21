Getty Image

The NBA spent most of Sunday pouring over video and speaking with the players and others involved in Saturday night’s fight between the Rockets and Lakers in Los Angeles to determine what punishments should come to the three primary combatants.

On Sunday evening, the league came to a decision on the length of suspension for Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul, with the two Lakers players being deemed instigators and, thus, earning longer suspensions than Paul. Ingram, who started the whole fracas by pushing James Harden and getting in the face of the referee before later coming in to throw a punch at Paul, gets the longest suspension at four games.

Rondo, who was shown on a courtside video to have spit on Paul to spark their fisticuffs, will serve a three-game suspension while Paul, who pushed Rondo in the face and then punched him after Rondo threw the first punch, will sit out two games for the Rockets.