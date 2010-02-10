Brandon Jennings at Foot Locker Tomorrow!

Since arriving in Dallas late last night (I hopped on an earlier flight to avoid Snowmageddon), you can already tell that the city has an electric vibe to it. Throughout the week/weekend, I’ll be keeping y’all up-to-date on everything going on around town, and letting you know about all the player appearances that you can check out. That is, if you’re in town. First up, Brandon Jennings.
Young Money will be in Dallas this week for the NBA Rookie Challenge, as the Rookie squad looks to defeat the Sophomores for the first time in seven years. If you want to wish him luck or get an autograph, Jennings will be at the Foot Locker store in the Dallas Galleria Mall (13350 Dallas Pkwy) tomorrow, February 11th, from 7:30-8:30pm. Also, Under Armour will be giving away 200 custom Brandon Jennings “Protect This House” t-shits, so don’t sleep. See you there!
I wish his new kicks were going to be for sale!
I’ve Been Wondering About The Non-Exsistant Release Date For His Shoe. I Mean Are They Afraid They Would Be Worse Than The Starbury’s? I See All These Different Colorways And Signature Makeups, But They Aren’t Available!!! They Aren’t Jordans For Pete’s Sake. I Think They Are Worried If The Shoe Isn’t Well Received Then They Won’t Have A Future Fan Base, So They Are Trying To String Us Along. I’m A Sneakerhead, So It Bothers Me To Have To Wait For A 1st Time B-Ball Sneaker. Anywho, Rookies Have A Chance To Win!!
^^amazing how you still type with a capitol letter on every word. amazing.
Forget the shoes, BJ is bringing back the high-top fade! That’s my issssshhhhhh!!!!! I don’t have the patients to grow it, but I will try.
C’mon Under Armour! I NEED my pair of Young Money Bucks colors kicks for all the upcoming Christmas parties!
It’s Amazing How Folks Key In On Me Using Capital Letters, But Don’t Pay Attention To What They Type And Use Spell Check!!
But Anywho…Brandon Is Growing Locks, Though The Hightop Fade Is Off The Chain If You Can Find The Right Barber. And I Want To See The Kicks To See What The Delay Is All About.