Brandon Jennings at Foot Locker Tomorrow!

Since arriving in Dallas late last night (I hopped on an earlier flight to avoid Snowmageddon), you can already tell that the city has an electric vibe to it. Throughout the week/weekend, I’ll be keeping y’all up-to-date on everything going on around town, and letting you know about all the player appearances that you can check out. That is, if you’re in town. First up, Brandon Jennings.

Young Money will be in Dallas this week for the NBA Rookie Challenge, as the Rookie squad looks to defeat the Sophomores for the first time in seven years. If you want to wish him luck or get an autograph, Jennings will be at the Foot Locker store in the Dallas Galleria Mall (13350 Dallas Pkwy) tomorrow, February 11th, from 7:30-8:30pm. Also, Under Armour will be giving away 200 custom Brandon Jennings “Protect This House” t-shits, so don’t sleep. See you there!

