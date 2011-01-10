Brandon Jennings Autographs Kicks For Courtside Bucks Fans

Even though Brandon Jennings couldn’t be in the lineup for Friday night’s Bucks/Heat game at the Bradley Center, the Young Buck made his presence felt by autographing 140 pairs of his signature shoe, the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice, and a special Bucks colorway of the Under Armour Micro G Fly for all the courtside season ticket holders, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Greg Jennings. Check it out:

