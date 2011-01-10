Brandon Jennings Autographs Kicks For Courtside Bucks Fans

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.10.11 8 years ago 2 Comments

Even though Brandon Jennings couldn’t be in the lineup for Friday night’s Bucks/Heat game at the Bradley Center, the Young Buck made his presence felt by autographing 140 pairs of his signature shoe, the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice, and a special Bucks colorway of the Under Armour Micro G Fly for all the courtside season ticket holders, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Greg Jennings. Check it out:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSBRANDON JENNINGSMILWAUKEE BUCKSStyle - Kicks and GearUNDER ARMOURUnder Armour Micro G Black IceUnder Armour Micro G Fly

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP