Brandon Jennings’ Home Court Gets The All-Star Treatment

One of the best parts of having All-Star Weekend in or around your hometown, is that you get to come home and do some good for your old neighborhood. And today, Brandon Jennings is doing just that. Jennings and Under Armour have teamed up to bring a state-of-the-art basketball court renovation to Rowley Park in his hometown of Gardena, Calif. As his original home court, we can just imagine the type of damage Young Money would have done back in the day if the park looked this good.

As you can see, the updated court features a new Sport Court rubber surface with the UA and “BJ3” logos, as well as premium NBA regulation hoops. Plus, the block got some new street signs as well.

This afternoon, the updated court will be unveiled at a celebration kicking off All-Star Weekend featuring a H-O-R-S-E competition against Brandon, pick-up games, a barbershop providing free haircuts, Under Armour gear prizes and a ribbon cutting with Paul Tanaka, the Mayor of Gardena.

If you want to stop through today, or check out the court in the future, here’s the address:

Rowley Park

13220 S. Van Ness Avenue

Gardena, CA 90247

