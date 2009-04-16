Brandon Jennings Is a Class Act

04.16.09 9 years ago 18 Comments

When I spoke with Brandon Jennings for the cover of Dime #46, he made no qualms about his intentions in going to Italy. He wanted to be there for one year to gain some valuable experience to come back as a better prospect and a better pro in the future.

But Jennings officially proved to be much more than a semi-permanent tourist when he donated $50,000 to assist the victims of families who perished in the terrible earthquakes that have recently rocked the country.

“After living in Rome this year, my family has found a second home. When I heard about the devastation of the earthquake I knew I had to do something,” Jennings said. “Growing up in Southern California, I am no stranger to earthquakes and after seeing on television and on the internet how many people died and how many families lost everything, I wanted to do my part.”

Brandon talked about being a role model for his younger brother Terrence. There’s actually a great scene in “Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot” in which Terrence is asked, “Who is your favorite basketball player in the world?” And the little kid pipes up, “Brandon.” It turns out that he’s a great role model.

TAGSBRANDON JENNINGSDimeMagReal Stories

