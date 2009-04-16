Brandon Jennings Is a Class Act

When I spoke with Brandon Jennings for the cover of Dime #46, he made no qualms about his intentions in going to Italy. He wanted to be there for one year to gain some valuable experience to come back as a better prospect and a better pro in the future.
But Jennings officially proved to be much more than a semi-permanent tourist when he donated $50,000 to assist the victims of families who perished in the terrible earthquakes that have recently rocked the country.
“After living in Rome this year, my family has found a second home. When I heard about the devastation of the earthquake I knew I had to do something,” Jennings said. “Growing up in Southern California, I am no stranger to earthquakes and after seeing on television and on the internet how many people died and how many families lost everything, I wanted to do my part.”
Brandon talked about being a role model for his younger brother Terrence. There’s actually a great scene in “Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot” in which Terrence is asked, “Who is your favorite basketball player in the world?” And the little kid pipes up, “Brandon.” It turns out that he’s a great role model.
Brandon, wanna play for the Spurs in a few years???
They need you
He helped his draft stock with this move. One of the knocks on him is his character, so hopefully this helps dispell that notion.
Is he as quick as D. Rose?
@michorizo : Dude is fast. Checkout his performance in last year’s McDonalds All-American game where he rocked a box fade.
He’s also a much better assist man than Rose is or could be.
Good for you kid… For as many Sean Williams’ out there Jennings is showing that theres another side!
That’s a fair chuck of his income, nice.
He might have some more stuff than D.Rose. Imagine that. I said this kid is a stud. I hope him Rubio are as good or even better than advertised. I wan’t to see these guys have an oppurtunity to change the game. A lot of the veterans should slide over and make way for the new generation. The ones before you did it and everything went smooth fine. Why change and stop now. You see the results. Stagnation is never a good idea. Help the game evolve and make the N.B.A. what it used to Fantastic LOL. Seriously though lets groom the future so they could do better than we did. Brandon Jennings. R.O.Y- the best Point Guard in the draft. Seen him with my own eyes. Dribbles better than the other pg, passes better, just as or more athletic. The only thing he doesn’t have is a Steph Curry video game jumpshot. Other than that your getting Manu at the one. He’s better than Mike Conley LOL. If he’d went to Arizona they might have been in the Final Four. I can’t wait. Knicks here we go. Ship Duhon outta here. Let’s get Marcus Williams for the cheap. The family backcourt from L.A. Or we could even get Andre Miller in a sign and trade. @Michorizo got more handles and passes way better than D.Rose. D.Rose is a strong,bully lead guard almost in D.Wade mold. He just knows the game and is a winner. I love both of them. They play the game the right way and make others better. The recipe to chemistry,winning and good basketball.
Thanks for the info…i have never seen him play before…i just keep reading about him.
Danny Ainge just had a heart attack. I wonder why?
Since people keeping saing they haven’t seen the kid….
[www.youtube.com]
My leading candidate for ROY next season. He had to learn to be a more patient player in Europe. From the highlights i’ve seen from his Euroleague Team, he is becoming more comfortable playing with grown men. What other american born teenagers can say that going into the draft. NONE…Biggups to him for making a career move and not letting the L or the NCAA dictate his life. Thats some revolutionary shit.
Danny Ainge was misdiagnosed by ‘Doc’ rivers.
i wish him well. kid has amazing talents and skills , but all this “>>d.rose” talk doesnt mean much to me, most of ya’ll were saying he (rose) would be a waste of a #1 pick, so mehhh
i think its awesome for a kid his age to show such sensibility as to give his munnies to support those in need. prolly not many 19 year olds if endowed with a salary like his would donate 50,000 to anyone
him could have a new point guard rivalry depending on if their chosen back to back they could be the new deron and chris. But that was a nice thing Brandon did, you know I always say do something for is much better than having things done for you.
I was talking about ricky rubio and brandon Jennings that they could have a rivalry.
Yeah they was calling D-Rose and Mayo busts on here.But props to Jennings for the move and he will be a beast in the league in the future.
Jennings is a really skilled and fast player, and he can dunk easily. He reminds me of iverson when he was younger. He really damaged his reputation when he went to Italy. He averges less than 10 ppg I heard. I dont think he will make the lottery.