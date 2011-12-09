Brandon Jennings, Kemba Walker & Derrick Williams Star In New Under Armour TV Spot

#Video
12.09.11 7 years ago

Under Armour Basketball has been rolling out individual TV spots from their tremendous “Are You From HERE?” campaign with their guys over the last few weeks (Watch Brandon Jennings’ here, Kemba Walker’s here and Derrick Williams’ here).

This morning we got our hands on the latest – a culmination of the campaign with all three athletes. As expected, it’s really good. Watch it after the jump and let us know what you think…

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBRANDON JENNINGSDERRICK WILLIAMSDimeMagKemba WalkerUNDER ARMOURUnder Armour Basketballvideo

