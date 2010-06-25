Brandon Jennings Kills At Rucker

It’s been a busy week for Brandon Jennings in NYC. In addition to hitting up the cover unveiling party for NBA Elite 11, and showing off his soccer skills at the Showdown in Chinatown, Jennings headed up to Rucker Park to play in the Entertainer’s Basketball Classic. And killed.

On Wednesday night, after already playing a full soccer game, Jennings killed at EBC, and let the whole world know about it via Twitter:

Played at Rucker and killed it!!!! Too hard To Guard, is not Hard To Guard. He’s “Easy To Guard” yeaaaaaaaaaa Harlemmmmmm

The “Too Hard To Guard” that he’s talking about – Adris “2 Hard 2 Guard” DeLeon – was the 2010 Nike NYC Player of the Year. While there’s no official word on the stats, we heard that Jennings did work.

Update: Just found out that Jennings finished with 16 points and eights assists, but mind you he entered the game late.

Who would you like to see at Rucker this summer?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.