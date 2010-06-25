Brandon Jennings Kills At Rucker

It’s been a busy week for Brandon Jennings in NYC. In addition to hitting up the cover unveiling party for NBA Elite 11, and showing off his soccer skills at the Showdown in Chinatown, Jennings headed up to Rucker Park to play in the Entertainer’s Basketball Classic. And killed.
On Wednesday night, after already playing a full soccer game, Jennings killed at EBC, and let the whole world know about it via Twitter:
Played at Rucker and killed it!!!! Too hard To Guard, is not Hard To Guard. He’s “Easy To Guard” yeaaaaaaaaaa Harlemmmmmm
The “Too Hard To Guard” that he’s talking about – Adris “2 Hard 2 Guard” DeLeon – was the 2010 Nike NYC Player of the Year. While there’s no official word on the stats, we heard that Jennings did work.
Update: Just found out that Jennings finished with 16 points and eights assists, but mind you he entered the game late.
Who would you like to see at Rucker this summer?
compton represent!
Not surprised.
I’m sure he showed everyone who forgot that he is “the takeover.”
I’d like to see Jerome Randle at the rucker. He could really show out.
Nate Robinson, LeBron, and D. Rose
DRose and BJennings at Rucker would be some Classic HOF ish right there. Two PGs built for one on one playground ball. DRose needs to make an appearance, if Eddy Curry can then anyone can.
Yes LeBron you would think has to show at some point and time. Then again he no shows it for things you would expect like dunk contest.
I mean the Lord of the Rings already did work there.
Nate, D.Rose, D. Will (with no Sloan ruling over him), K.D, Rondo, I am sure some of them have prolly already been to the Rucker but I ain’t in or from NY so I don’t know. Reke would be cool to see out there too.
I think it would be funny to see Big Baby aka The Gooch aka The Ticket Stub out there lol.
@Gee,
Durantula played at Barry Farms and went NUTS on some team. He was going back and forth with some streetball cat. I think I saw the highlights on youtube.
Nate has already played at Rucker with team seattle I think.
Rondo at Rucker = Bone collector but taller.
DWill is not real good at being a flashy player (I watched him closely for 3yrs at ILL), when he tries those around the back passes and no looks, he’s usually late on the pass or passes to the wrong person. But his scoring ability would be down right stupid at Rucker. He’s score about 50 while still handing out traditional assist.
Reke may have played there too, i just don’t recall.
Kobe fit right in at Rucker and pretty much showed them you can’t Eff with NBA elite.
Gilbert dominated the same (while getting punked by The Game for almost suiting up for a non-California team).
Pretty much all the NBA cats do work up at Rucker. I watched Artest, literally BEAST cats up there. It was like watching 70’s style NBA basketball. And Ron loved every minute of it.
Note to Brandon Jennings: You prolly shouldn’t pose for pictures while wearing a “Jordan” jersey and displaying a “Nike” jersey. Thats a sure fire way to lose your Under Armor deal.
C-rilla preshate it. I am going to have to look for the Barry Farms joint.
I agree D-Will would drop bout 50 but I do think he would give you the occasional enough ill pass.
Yea I got that Kobe at the Rucker on DVD. Ill.
I like when NBA cats get down at the Rucker and yea it’s made for Ron Artest lol.
Here’s my top 10 list:
1.)I’d like to see Jason “White Chocolate” Williams make one more streetball run and go to the Rucker. The NBA made him prostitute his game but let’s not forget he’s a magician with the rock and besides AI, Magic and Pistol Pete NO ONE embodied the essence of showtime basketball like him. Plus he’s still got it and I know he’s good for one AMAZING game in NYC.
2.)I’d also like to see D.Rose aka the RED BLUR…because to be honest I haven’t see a player under 6’6 with his athleticism in my life. He’s Jordan like and the quickness and fastest player i’ve ever seen with the ball.Plus he has STUPID hops and STUPID handles.
3.)King James….no comment is needed…he would draw the BIGGEST crowd EVER at the Rucker and he needs to give more to hte game. He acts like he’s too good to participate in slam dunk contests which is lame ass hell so let’ see him go at the Rucker.
4.)Deron Williams because he’s the CROSSOVER king in the NBA right now and i’d love to see his game in it’s purest form!
5.)John Wall….he’s nice with it.In highschool he was playing like he was at the Rucker anyway so why not! Plus he’s the new face of Reebok and he definitely can show out!!
6.) Rajon Rondo…simply because in the open court his game is PURE enjoyment from all those misdirection passes he throws to his ability to finish at the rim. Plus he will try to lockdown ANY guard you put him on so it’ll be fun. But he can’t shoot so on one-on-one plays he might freak a cat but then miss the pull up which might give someone ammunition to expose his ass.lol.
7.)Jamal Crawford…one of the LAST true streetball cats in the NBA that can drop 50 on you!!!!!
8.) Manu Ginobili..he has the Shamgod down pact…a crazy step back..the master of the Euro-step and can finish on ANY type of defense with spectacular fashion although he might hurt himself how hard he drive to the hole…
9.) Steve Nash….PURE fun to watch and has that streetball type of game..
10.)Dywane Wade..Chicago minded player..tough…deadly crossover…the deadliest stepback dribble in the NBA…amazing slasher and finisher..nice passes and is the 3rd best player in the NBA so why not?
yo what kicks young money have on? look like the ua’s but could be some team j’s or something….
Jason “White Chocolate” Williams
@chicagorilla yea reke played at rucker twice but in the elite 24 games he did damage though lebron came to rucker but never suited up the infamous blackout game that never happened because jay-z team full of nba players were scared to play stephon marbury and fat joes terror squad team lance stephenson put in major work there since he was 15 doing watever he wanted lastly d wade needs to play there the leaugue owners said he been ducking them for sometime now
Those jerseys are kinda tough
That Not wat i was told….. i was told 2hard2guard had 42 on B.J
Long time follower here from land of Dracula :))
this is Kevin Durant at Barry Farms:
[www.youtube.com]
and there is more…easy to find on youtube
This is better :
[www.youtube.com]
Tyreke Evans- game is built for Rucker (chk elite 24 highlights)
Am I the only person that thinks Brandon Jennings looks like Ralph Tresvant of New Edition? Young Money looks like he’s going to break into song and dance at any moment in a few of these pictures! Haha!
