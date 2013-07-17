Brandon Jennings’ “No Excuses” Teaser Shows How Hard He Works In The Offseason

#Video
07.17.13 5 years ago

The offseason saga surrounding Milwaukee Bucks guard, Brandon Jennings, has yet to reach a conclusion. He’s still a restricted free agent, and the Bucks still haven’t signed him to an extension or traded him. But we do know he’s not just sitting around waiting to hear what happens, as this “No Excuses” teaser shows.

As Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes in his latest piece, Jennings is rapidly running out of options this offseason:

He can accept the Bucks’ $4.5 million qualifying offer for next season and become an unrestricted free agent next summer; another team could make an offer and the Bucks could either match or do a sign-and-trade; finally, Jennings could acccept the QO, and then get traded, but in that case he’d have veto power over the trade.

Regardless of what happens over the next few weeks, Jennings isn’t waiting by the phone; he’s getting ready for next season despite his murky future. Check out his intense offseason training in this teaser for “No Excuses.”

Where do you think Brandon Jennings ends up next season?

