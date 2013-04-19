Brandon Jennings On Bucks Vs. Heat: “I See Us Winning the Series in Six”

You will never accuse Brandon Jennings for lacking supreme confidence. At the Wisconsin Sports Awards last night, he was asked for his thoughts on his team’s chances in their first round series against the Miami Heat. Confidence reigned supreme:

“I’m real confident,” the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported him saying. “I’m sure everybody is writing us off, but I see us winning the series in six.”

Obviously he’s not going to say that he thinks his team is going to be erased (which they are going to be), but you have to love the swagger. (He later said on Twitter that he was mostly having fun with the situation.)

It is actually going to be super entertaining though, watching Jennings and Monta Ellis desperately try to outscore Miami.

