Video: Brandon Jennings’ Sick Off-The-Backboard Alley-Oop To Andre Drummond

There aren’t many 20-year-olds that can steal a pass, sprint the length of the court in a couple huge strides before collecting the return pass off the glass to throw down a filthy dunk. Then again, not many people are Andre Drummond. Still, it’s remarkable to see a 7-footer move the way he does in this play from last night.
In last night’s Lakers-Pistons battle, Steve Blake ran a pick-and-roll with Jordan Hill that Drummond jumped on. He stole the pass from Blake to a cutting Hill, and immediately bounced it to point guard Brandon Jennings. The former Buck raced down the court in unison with Drummond, and threw a wild pass hard against the backboard. As you can see, it might have seemed out of control, but Drummond had no trouble throwing down the high difficultly alley-oop after the ball violently caroms off the backboard.
Unfortunately for the Pistons, the Lakers still won, 114-99, after dominating the second half at the Staples Center. Still, Drummond and Jennings teamed up for that highlight, and Josh Smith had a pretty nice slam over Pau Gasol in the first quarter. Now the Pistons just need to work on their defense.
Jennings makes passing look awkward.
Nobody denies that Brandon’s got talent. The knock on him is that thus far he’s one of those point guards that leaves you in deep shit if they’re running the show. Passing only enters their minds unless:
A) It’s a potential highlight
B) The only option available
C) Somebody on the other team is open/there’s a bad shot to take rather than a teammate who’s open and or cutting.
It only gets worse since Detroit’s weak defensively anyway.