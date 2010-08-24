Brandon Jennings’ Signature Shoe: Under Armour Micro G Black Ice

“We’re ready.”
That’s all I needed to hear when Under Armour introduced their brand new basketball footwear collection in the penthouse of the Cooper Square Hotel in New York City last week. With the brand’s body and soul, Brandon Jennings, in the house to showcase the new kicks, all of his on-court accolades and success came down to one moment of truth: “All we gotta do now is sell shoes.” But once you check them out, you’ll realize that they shouldn’t have any problem doing that.
This season, Jennings will be wearing the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice, while the brand will be releasing three other models as well: the Micro G Blur, Micro G Lite and Micro G Fly. All four versions will be available in October.
Check out all three colorways of the Micro G Black Ice below.
What do you think?
These don’t look horrible.
Anyone balled in UA shoes yet? How are they compared to hyperdunk/hypermax?
The all black ones are sick to me.
The all blacks are sick. Don’t know how a “Black Ice” shoe couldn’t be all black actually. But just looking at how the outside ankle support dips, would make me wonder about stability.
I dont like most of the shoes that are posted on this site but these look great. Best ive seen on here so far. Hope they dont cost a lot cause I wanna get a couple pairs for myself
I liked the kicks he wore on the court LAST YEAR more so than these. I like the #3 on the back side which is missing from these. I dont see these as being a “signiture shoe” like a KOBE,Lerbon or even Durant. Adidas makes signiture shoes for players with their name or number on it(thats for resale) why wouldnt/coulndt UA? I mean sometimes color ways arnt enough. Not fond of the leather upper (with exception of the all black ones with the Jordan like grainy material)not fond of the strap either. They may have waited too long. If Jennings gets hurt or doesnt have a good/great season they would have LOST ALOT OF MONEY cause he wont be as in demand as he was last year. Kids always like the “newest player and crown him the best (even without a body or work/catalog) as they do in hiphop. Kids dismiss all those who came before the newest “rapper” and dont take in to account the body of work they had put in over the years. Love and respect is all fkd up in this world and basketball and its all due to money. I love how kids say “DRAKE” is the best yet his body of work doesnt show me ANYTHING. So he sells a lot of records does that mean hes the best? Same thing in the NBA…So because (for arguments sake) Dwight Howard makes more money than Olajuwon or Ewing did hes better? (i know i went some where else with it but i think its valid)
FOLLOW AND DEBATE WITH ME ON TWITTER [twitter.com]
@2
+1
Tha micro g’s are better, but these are okay…
Great design by UA. I think the series is very sleek and will translate to a lot of team colorways which will make it successful at the high school level. As far as support for the ankle, everyone should understand that there isn’t a single shoe that can prevent or stop ankle injuries. Injuries often occur because you step on someone’s foot or land awkward. I wore Reeboks when I played JUCO and I didn’t like them because they felt stiff, but I loved the Questions they felt great. I practiced my soph year in David Robinson’s Nike Max Air and that is the shoe I injured my back in, but I still liked that shoe. I’m older now and I wear my own shoe and it is made similar to a Dunk but doesn’t have any technology and with two pair of socks I still dropped 15 and 10 in a faculty vs parents game this year. I write all of this to say that worrying about ankle support is overrated in shoes. If you are in great shape and you stretch before you ball and get warmed up, you can prevent injuries. A heavy shoe will undoubtedly slow you down and a lighter shoe can feel better, but don’t knock the kicks and claim Nike superiority when over 80% of the league rocks Nike and we have seen a ridiculous amount of injuries over the last 10 years. Michael Redd (Nike, Greg oden (Nike), Blake Griffen (Nike)
Chris B
the black on blacks look nice
WHY DON’T THEY SELL THESE,FRESH AS HELL
UA’s shoes usually run too tight, to the point where it’s painful…they better have fixed that.
Fresh man i love the all black!
will be buying a pair!
@Ninjajoe
They come out in October!
When Looking At The White Ones They Have The Foundation Of The Jordan 2010 (The Same Ankle Cut, Sole Design Is Similar…Shoot Only Thing Missing Is The See Through Circle On The Side)…Could Be A Little More Original (Hopefully Comfy)
LeBron VI?
UA shoes suck, I wouldn’t be caught dead in these. Go Jordan Brand (Retros only)
Real talk. UA is showing a range of hype shoes at [www.underarmour.com]