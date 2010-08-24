Brandon Jennings’ Signature Shoe: Under Armour Micro G Black Ice

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.24.10 8 years ago 17 Comments

“We’re ready.”

That’s all I needed to hear when Under Armour introduced their brand new basketball footwear collection in the penthouse of the Cooper Square Hotel in New York City last week. With the brand’s body and soul, Brandon Jennings, in the house to showcase the new kicks, all of his on-court accolades and success came down to one moment of truth: “All we gotta do now is sell shoes.” But once you check them out, you’ll realize that they shouldn’t have any problem doing that.

This season, Jennings will be wearing the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice, while the brand will be releasing three other models as well: the Micro G Blur, Micro G Lite and Micro G Fly. All four versions will be available in October.

Check out all three colorways of the Micro G Black Ice below.

What do you think?

