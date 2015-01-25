Brandon Jennings Suffers Left Leg Injury; SVG Says It “Doesn’t Look Good” (GIF)

This is hardly what the revitalized Brandon Jennings and Detroit Pistons need to continue their surge in the season’s second half. The lefty point guard suffered a lower left leg injury in his team’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and is reportedly out for the “foreseeable future.”

UPDATE: This tidbit from Jennings isn’t encouraging:

He'll be officially evaluated tomorrow but @BrandonJennings told some he felt like he was kicked in back of lower leg. Fear is Achilles. — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) January 25, 2015

PREVIOUSLY: The injury occurred late in the third quarter as Jennings pressured Brandon Knight in the backcourt. As you can see below, it’s of the dreaded non-contact variety:

The 25 year-old writhed on the floor in pain before being attended to by team doctors. After several minutes of evaluation, he was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

We’re not a doctor, but this injury is certainly akin to many achilles tears we’ve seen in the past. As you can see above, Jennings firmly plants his left foot to propel forward – stretching his achilles in the process – and immediately goes down in obvious discomfort.

Though further testing needs to be administered to determine severity of the injury, Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons hardly seemed optimistic about Jennings’ immediate fate:

Pistons call Jennings "left leg injury" and that he'll undergo further evaluation — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 25, 2015

SVG on Jennings: "It doesn't look good." Says he's out for foreseeable future — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) January 25, 2015

Somber Pistons locker room, to say the least. Players were really behind him — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 25, 2015

Jennings has been the driving force behind Detroit’s dramatic in-season turnaround.

He’s averaged 20.0 points and 7.2 assists per game on 44 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc coming since Van Gundy released Josh Smith in late December, spurring his team to a 12-3 record and playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. Though it’s misguided to count the Pistons out entirely – especially considering weakness of the Eastern Conference lower ranks – should the point guard be sidelined for the season’s remainder, losing Jennings would obviously be a major, major blow for Van Gundy and company.

We’ll keep you updated as news on Jennings’ status becomes available. For now, we’ve our fingers-crossed that Detroit’s worst fears will ultimately be deemed premature.

