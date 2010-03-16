Brandon Jennings Will Protect This House

Everything Brandon Jennings does is about blazing a new path. From his journey out of high school to the League, to becoming the face of Under Armour‘s basketball division, Young Money rests at nothing. This whole underdog mentality is apparent in everything he does. Watch after the jump as Jennings overcomes everything in his path in his new UA spot. It’s dope.
What do you think?
Am I the only one who found this extremely corny?
Jennings is dope! (a little corny for sure though)
love jennings.. but yea.. it was a little too long… they could have easily shaved a minute off the clip, prolly wouldve been more impactful imho.
um, a little ‘nightmares never sleep’?
nightmares never sleep video is for sure a little corny specially for Jordan Brand which is known for amazing video concepts. Brandon Jennings is alright but they need more ballers in their under armour team.
I wonder how much $$ a cat gets paid to get dunked on in a commercial?
After hearin how Gil got over 500 guns, I’m thinkin “Gilbert Arenas will protect his house”
yeah a little long, but still a sweet commercial. the first half was better than the second for sure though
why cant they release them kicks already!>!?!?
Same reason UA cross trainers and running shoes are in the $24.99 bin at Sports Authority.
Supply and Demand…no demand for them.
man..
i liked the Jordan commercial.. Dwades a beast..
glad flash finally have good tennis