Brandon Jennings Will Protect This House

Everything Brandon Jennings does is about blazing a new path. From his journey out of high school to the League, to becoming the face of Under Armour‘s basketball division, Young Money rests at nothing. This whole underdog mentality is apparent in everything he does. Watch after the jump as Jennings overcomes everything in his path in his new UA spot. It’s dope.

