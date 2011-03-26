Brandon Knight Takes out Ohio State With a Last-Second Dagger; Spurs Lose on a Buzzer Oop

John Calipari is spoiled. Quit being selfish, Cal – Do you really have to snatch up every great guard? Y’all know the lineup. Rose. Evans. Wall. Brandon Knight ain’t on that level. But he left his mark last night … In perhaps the best game of the tournament, Knight hit the game-winning jumper with five seconds left to give Kentucky an insane upset win over the number-one overall seed Ohio State, 62-60. Knight (9 points) had already beaten Princeton with a game-winner last weekend. But this was different. This was a Sweet 16, best team in the nation, Lottery-screaming pull-up. Chuck said Kentucky played a perfect game. Their defense, especially in the second half was better than perfect. Plus, DeAndre Liggins (15 points) with his all-around floor game, and Josh Harrellson (17 points, 10 rebounds) with his non-stop energy, were huge in overcoming another monster night from Jared Sullinger (21 points, 16 rebounds) … A layup from Bradford Burgess (26 points) with seven seconds left sent Florida State home and VCU to the Elite Eight in their 72-71 overtime win. VCU has now taken out the Pac-10 (USC), Big East (Georgetown), Big Ten (Purdue) and now the ACC (FSU). Next up: the Big 12 (Kansas) … The two earlier NCAA games were complete mismatches. Kansas blew out Richmond by 20 behind Brady Morningstar (18 points); and Tyler Zeller (27 points, 12 rebounds) continued to dominate as North Carolina shut down Marquette by 18 and is now one game from the Final Four … If there is such a thing as hoops overload, last night was it. Channel-surfing couldn’t even get it done, it was just too much. Out in Portland, San Antonio uncharacteristically screwed up their last possession when Steve Novak threw the inbounds pass out of bounds. Then Nicolas Batum (21 points), who had already made two free throws with .9 seconds left, somehow got free and finished a lob at the buzzer for the 98-96 win … Then in Boston, the Celtics were half-asleep all night until Charlotte hit them with a 16-0 run to start the fourth quarter. A short Dante Cunningham jumper kept the Bobcats ahead in the final seconds, and then missed open threes by Ray Allen (14 points) and Kevin Garnett gave Charlotte the surprise win, 83-81 … For the second straight game, Memphis pushed an Eastern Conference power to the brink. After taking care of Boston, they had the Bulls on the ropes before Derrick Rose (24 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists) came in and slapped his arena back to life. Are you sick of him yet? Tell someone to stop him. Rose yo-yoed against Tony Allen, swooshing right past him and then finishing a three-point play over Marc Gasol (14 points, 11 rebounds) to put Chicago up five with 10 seconds left. That play proved to be the difference after Mike Conley missed a three at the buzzer and the Bulls snuck out of it with a 99-96 win. The funny part about the game was that Rose couldn’t do anything right (6-22 from the field). But no one is going to remember that. They’ll remember him strangling the life out of Memphis in the final minute … Quote of the night came from the Chicago color guys when after a Kyle Korver three, they shouted: “Gimme the hot sauce!” … Is this really even a story anymore? New York is now two games under .500. They are closer to being out of the playoffs than being relevant. Once again, they fell apart down the stretch and lost, this time to the Bucks by six. Amar’e Stoudemire (28 points) and Carmelo Anthony (25 points) played well, but New York is lost and Mike D’Antoni looks ready for the summer. Brandon Jennings (37 points) and Andrew Bogut (21 points, 17 rebounds) did whatever they wanted to … Dwyane Wade (39 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists) was the catalyst for two game-changing runs in the Heat’s 12-point win over Philly. In the second quarter, he scored 19 points as Miami went on a 21-2 run and in the fourth, he dominated, helping to erase an eight-point deficit. It was the first time all year that the Big Three all had double-doubles (LeBron James– 32 points, 10 rebounds and Chris Bosh– 20 points, 10 rebounds) … Other headlines from around the league: Orlando and Dwight Howard (21 points, 14 rebounds) beat New Jersey by 10; in the return of Tyreke Evans (6 points, 8 assists), the Kings ran away from Indiana by 17; J.J. Hickson (24 points, 15 rebounds) and Cleveland beat Detroit by six; Oklahoma City beat Minnesota and Anthony Randolph (24 points, 15 rebounds) by eight behind Kevin Durant (23 points); Chris Andersen (17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks) and Denver destroyed the Wizards by 20; New Orleans and Chris Paul (22 points) held on against the Suns by six; Monta Ellis (27 points, 10 assists) and Golden State ran all over Toronto, 138-100; and the Lakers, despite some more madness from Blake Griffin (22 points), held off the Clippers by eight behind Kobe Bryant (37 points) … We’re out like your Friday night.