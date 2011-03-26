Brandon Knight Takes out Ohio State With a Last-Second Dagger; Spurs Lose on a Buzzer Oop

John Calipari is spoiled. Quit being selfish, Cal – Do you really have to snatch up every great guard? Y’all know the lineup. Rose. Evans. Wall. Brandon Knight ain’t on that level. But he left his mark last night … In perhaps the best game of the tournament, Knight hit the game-winning jumper with five seconds left to give Kentucky an insane upset win over the number-one overall seed Ohio State, 62-60. Knight (9 points) had already beaten Princeton with a game-winner last weekend. But this was different. This was a Sweet 16, best team in the nation, Lottery-screaming pull-up. Chuck said Kentucky played a perfect game. Their defense, especially in the second half was better than perfect. Plus, DeAndre Liggins (15 points) with his all-around floor game, and Josh Harrellson (17 points, 10 rebounds) with his non-stop energy, were huge in overcoming another monster night from Jared Sullinger (21 points, 16 rebounds) … A layup from Bradford Burgess (26 points) with seven seconds left sent Florida State home and VCU to the Elite Eight in their 72-71 overtime win. VCU has now taken out the Pac-10 (USC), Big East (Georgetown), Big Ten (Purdue) and now the ACC (FSU). Next up: the Big 12 (Kansas) … The two earlier NCAA games were complete mismatches. Kansas blew out Richmond by 20 behind Brady Morningstar (18 points); and Tyler Zeller (27 points, 12 rebounds) continued to dominate as North Carolina shut down Marquette by 18 and is now one game from the Final Four … If there is such a thing as hoops overload, last night was it. Channel-surfing couldn’t even get it done, it was just too much. Out in Portland, San Antonio uncharacteristically screwed up their last possession when Steve Novak threw the inbounds pass out of bounds. Then Nicolas Batum (21 points), who had already made two free throws with .9 seconds left, somehow got free and finished a lob at the buzzer for the 98-96 win … Then in Boston, the Celtics were half-asleep all night until Charlotte hit them with a 16-0 run to start the fourth quarter. A short Dante Cunningham jumper kept the Bobcats ahead in the final seconds, and then missed open threes by Ray Allen (14 points) and Kevin Garnett gave Charlotte the surprise win, 83-81 … For the second straight game, Memphis pushed an Eastern Conference power to the brink. After taking care of Boston, they had the Bulls on the ropes before Derrick Rose (24 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists) came in and slapped his arena back to life. Are you sick of him yet? Tell someone to stop him. Rose yo-yoed against Tony Allen, swooshing right past him and then finishing a three-point play over Marc Gasol (14 points, 11 rebounds) to put Chicago up five with 10 seconds left. That play proved to be the difference after Mike Conley missed a three at the buzzer and the Bulls snuck out of it with a 99-96 win. The funny part about the game was that Rose couldn’t do anything right (6-22 from the field). But no one is going to remember that. They’ll remember him strangling the life out of Memphis in the final minute … Quote of the night came from the Chicago color guys when after a Kyle Korver three, they shouted: “Gimme the hot sauce!” … Is this really even a story anymore? New York is now two games under .500. They are closer to being out of the playoffs than being relevant. Once again, they fell apart down the stretch and lost, this time to the Bucks by six. Amar’e Stoudemire (28 points) and Carmelo Anthony (25 points) played well, but New York is lost and Mike D’Antoni looks ready for the summer. Brandon Jennings (37 points) and Andrew Bogut (21 points, 17 rebounds) did whatever they wanted to … Dwyane Wade (39 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists) was the catalyst for two game-changing runs in the Heat’s 12-point win over Philly. In the second quarter, he scored 19 points as Miami went on a 21-2 run and in the fourth, he dominated, helping to erase an eight-point deficit. It was the first time all year that the Big Three all had double-doubles (LeBron James– 32 points, 10 rebounds and Chris Bosh– 20 points, 10 rebounds) … Other headlines from around the league: Orlando and Dwight Howard (21 points, 14 rebounds) beat New Jersey by 10; in the return of Tyreke Evans (6 points, 8 assists), the Kings ran away from Indiana by 17; J.J. Hickson (24 points, 15 rebounds) and Cleveland beat Detroit by six; Oklahoma City beat Minnesota and Anthony Randolph (24 points, 15 rebounds) by eight behind Kevin Durant (23 points); Chris Andersen (17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks) and Denver destroyed the Wizards by 20; New Orleans and Chris Paul (22 points) held on against the Suns by six; Monta Ellis (27 points, 10 assists) and Golden State ran all over Toronto, 138-100; and the Lakers, despite some more madness from Blake Griffin (22 points), held off the Clippers by eight behind Kobe Bryant (37 points) … We’re out like your Friday night.
Really early smack. Can someone tell me why Ohio State did not foul UK with 20+ seconds left, game tied, instead of letting them get a shot with 5 seconds left or whatever it was? They don’t shoot too well from the line and you get the last shot. Lame. Great games though.
Which suits A’Mare better: overrated or overhyped?
He’ll put up 30 on any night but he’ll get like 3 or 4 boards. That cant be right
Toronto should be contracted/moved right now. You can’t give up a hundred points in the first half alone.
So Anthony Randolph puts up some very nice numbers on a bad team. Why didn’t D’Antoni play him again?
What a dunkfest in LA. Nice game nice win
check out d wades stat line.. 39points, 11 boards, 8 assists, 2 steals and 5 blocks. absolutely insane. best shot blocking guard to ever play the game. but perks was right, he does fall asleep and overhelp on d but still…
Loving this NCAA tournament. Leaving brackets more busted than all of the past brackets of the last 5 years.
And bout Amare. I used to diss him as much as I diss Carmelo, but he really seemed to change his game this season. He was an early MVP candidate, don’t forget. Then Melo arrived, and Amare regressed once again, thus proving that Carmelo’s bitchassness is the special kind, the CONTAGIOUS type.
Why would you foul in a tie game? That’s stupid. D up a try to get a stop, don’t foul and let the team get two uncontested shots. You’re smarter than that (Mark Jackson’s voice).
It can go either way… If you don’t think they will make both crunchtime free throws then you saved time and give your team the ball back for the final shot. Assuming they miss the first free throw.
However, if they make both and you miss the final shot, your AD will make sure you don’t get on the team bus.
Nobody fouls on a tie situation, you gotta let your D do its work and u live or lose with that. And it has to be contested otherwise drives coaches to lunacy.
Move/Contract Toronto cuz their opposing FG/ PTS is shit? I agree they should blow up this version of the raptors but move it? ridiculous. Why is Phoenix still down in Phoenix then?
I was so sure either Ohio or Florida would be in the Finals…there goes that. Props to VCU for getting it done, would be nice too see them holding the trophy over UNC or Kentucky.
VCU! VCU! VCU! my alma mater up here doing work! making the city of Richmond look good and proving to everyone that they belong! LETS GO!….
sn: they have one helluva uphill climb with Kansas….
D-Wade completely lost his mind last night. Philly didnt stand a chance when he has those kinda stats. NYK, whats the problem, they need to a foot in they ass
anyone else notice that no matter who Boston or Charlotte has that the Bobcats will always be pain in the ass for the Celtics? they always give them and i think LA trouble.
@Showtime you clearly don’t know the business of basketball. The Raptors make more money than most teams do for the league. They also have more fans than some winning teams, the place is electric, ask any player.
Why is it that players that nobody wants go to Minny and become beasts. Randolph and Beasley are the two showcases, but Ridnour is on that list too. Is it coaching? The cold? What is it?
lakers are rollin’ and that bitch melo is loosing. what a nice day i say
who knew that ron had in him that reverse dunnk? it was nice. true, he fucked up two regular dunks short after. its ron after all. but his jumping and biceps flexing was fun. its nice to see teams playing well and having fun.
That’s the sad part. They suck big time yet are still making money. Why would the owners invest/go into luxury tax/put a better product on the floor? Raptor fans would be better of boycotting and putting some pressure on the owners
Trust me I know the business side but all those ‘great fans’ are getting screwed by the ownership
Best quote of the night was in the Lakers game where the commentator was comparing Kaman to Hulk Hogan when he was squaring up to someone!! Never noticed the resemblance before, but it’s good !!
Artest blowing the two dunks that bad was hilarious.
Of all the guys calling Melo a bitch and a bitchass in Smack, how many of them would say it to Melo’s face? Zero. So who’s the real bitch? I hate fake Internet tough guys.
Took alot of confidence to take that last shot with time remaining on the clock! Props!
I agree that normally you wouldn’t foul a guy, but Kentucky is spotty at best from the line and I’d rather have the last shot to win than trying to get a stop for a tie and overtime. Even if they had stopped UK, it was going to OT. Foul, one of two from the line, and now you’ve got 20 seconds to win it. Just my opinion.
And I agree with showtime about the “business of basketball”. There are certain teams who are willing to just be in the league, never threaten for anything, but get their wins, get the fans, and cash their checks. Then when a player leaves to try to win, everyone calls them selfish. The Clippers are another team that always makes money that way.
@QQ, i know you’ve been one of the better posters here at dime but all this carmelo talk is old news – we all know he puts up the numbers that does not automatically equate to the chip. he’s the latest A.I.
lately, i’ve stopped watching melo on D where he just coasts. that jab-step pull up jumper from mid range though is money.
another way to look at it: melo when paired with a defensive freak like dwight will be murder for the league
The Toronto Raptors have the 12th highest payroll in the league this season. Please research facts before you post OPINION…
Fire Antoni cuz he has no D
every1 loved dantoni 3months ago.
thery’re losing cuz there is no depth on the team
dont forget u losers, that same style made amare an all star starter, yea over KEVIN GARNETT. and thats votes. so u dummies obviously liked his play. the team is different, hence the losing. wait til next season, til we get rookies, free agents, and better chemistry. then talk. fools
It’s quite a cliche now that the fans who vote the All Stars are the casual fans who have the money to but season tickets, and NOT the hardcore hoopheads like the one you see here, who’ll actually post a comment on a basketball website.
Cause we sure AINT the ones responsible for T-Mac being one of the highest vote getters ever and still fighting for a starting spot when he only played like, 8-10 games.
If you don’t foul, you get 5 seconds at best after your opponent attack. If you foul (1) you don’t take a 3 points play (2) you get 20 seconds to build something (3) you can make a 3 points play.
Maybe students don’t foul. But Euroleague teams do.