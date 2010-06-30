House of Hoops stores have been popping up like summer harvest all over the country, and the Pacific Northwest is next. If you’re in the Seattle area this Friday, drop by the House of Hoops grand opening at Southcenter Mall to meet three-time NBA All-Star Brandon Roy. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the story, and will be joined by some of the city’s top ballplayers and basketball figures.
Brandon Roy appearing at House of Hoops in Seattle
austin 06.30.10 8 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With