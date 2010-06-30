Brandon Roy appearing at House of Hoops in Seattle

House of Hoops stores have been popping up like summer harvest all over the country, and the Pacific Northwest is next. If you’re in the Seattle area this Friday, drop by the House of Hoops grand opening at Southcenter Mall to meet three-time NBA All-Star Brandon Roy. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the story, and will be joined by some of the city’s top ballplayers and basketball figures.

