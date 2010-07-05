Brandon Roy Opens Seattle’s new House of Hoops

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.05.10 8 years ago

The grand opening of the House of Hoops in Seattle this past weekend was like a family reunion. Brandon Roy was the guest of honor at the South Center mall event, greeted by an excited crowd in his hometown.

The Seattle basketball scene is still in its up-and-coming phase as a hoops hotbed, and the community of elite ballplayers is a close-knit group. So when B-Roy was supposed to meet up with local high school honorees Hikeem Stewart (Rainier Beach H.S., Class of 2011) and Cheyenne Wilson (Cleveland H.S., Class of 2011), as well as legendary coach Al Hairston (O’Dea H.S.) right before the event, introductions were hardly necessary. Brandon grew up playing with Hikeem’s older twin brothers, Lodrick (USC) and Rodrick Stewart (Kansas), and Hairston once won five state championships at B-Roy’s old alma mater, Garfield High School.

At the opening, HOH raffled off B-Roy autographed tees, and five guests won autographed basketballs. This weekend also marked the release of the Nike Hyperdunk neon 2010 pack. Radio personality Eddie Francis from KUBE 93.3, the master of ceremonies, and DJ B-Mello were rocking the neons, while Roy had on a pair of personalized MaxRise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAl HairstonBRANDON ROYCheyenne WilsonFootlocker House of HoopsHikeem StewartStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP