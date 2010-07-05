Brandon Roy Opens Seattle’s new House of Hoops

The grand opening of the House of Hoops in Seattle this past weekend was like a family reunion. Brandon Roy was the guest of honor at the South Center mall event, greeted by an excited crowd in his hometown.

The Seattle basketball scene is still in its up-and-coming phase as a hoops hotbed, and the community of elite ballplayers is a close-knit group. So when B-Roy was supposed to meet up with local high school honorees Hikeem Stewart (Rainier Beach H.S., Class of 2011) and Cheyenne Wilson (Cleveland H.S., Class of 2011), as well as legendary coach Al Hairston (O’Dea H.S.) right before the event, introductions were hardly necessary. Brandon grew up playing with Hikeem’s older twin brothers, Lodrick (USC) and Rodrick Stewart (Kansas), and Hairston once won five state championships at B-Roy’s old alma mater, Garfield High School.

At the opening, HOH raffled off B-Roy autographed tees, and five guests won autographed basketballs. This weekend also marked the release of the Nike Hyperdunk neon 2010 pack. Radio personality Eddie Francis from KUBE 93.3, the master of ceremonies, and DJ B-Mello were rocking the neons, while Roy had on a pair of personalized MaxRise.