Perhaps the most stunning thing about Brazil’s 79-78 win over Greece in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, outside of its ending that featured a Bruno Caboclo block on a free throw, was that Giannis Antetokounmpo did not look like the reigning NBA MVP. Antetokoumpo scored 13 points on 3-for-7 shooting with four rebounds and an assist, and only attempted one shot in the game’s fourth quarter.

Greece is going to go as far as Antetokounmpo takes it, so there’s no surprise the team lost in a game where he was less than stellar. As it turns out, part of the reason for his off night stems from the fact that Brazil coach Aleksandar Petrovic claims he’s known exactly how to defend the Greek Freak for months.

Petrovic spoke to the media after the game and said that the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors put forth a blueprint on how to stop Antetokounmpo.