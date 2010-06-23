Break it Down: What the Chris Douglas-Roberts / Bucks Trade Means for Both Teams

Following up one great trade yesterday, last night Bucks’ GM John Hammond pulled off another solid deal when agreed in principle to acquire Chris Douglas-Roberts from the Nets in exchange for a 2012 second-round pick. Here we grade the trade for both teams:



BUCKS

It is starting to look more and more like John Salmons has priced himself out of Milwaukee’s range (Maggette has a salary similar to what Salmons could make in free agency, but by trading for Corey, the Bucks were able to shed the contracts of Gadzuric and Bell), and Hammond is doing his best to make sure the Bucks don’t regress. Douglas-Roberts can score in bunches, can provide a spark for the Bucks off-the-bench in 15-20 minutes per game, and his competitive nature should endear him to coach Scott Skiles. He has the ability to start as well, averaging 17 points per game in November and December for the Nets in that role. Milwaukee gives up virtually nothing for a guy whose salary is only $854,000 this season and who can provide the Bucks with strength in an area of need: guys who can create their own shot. Great move by Hammond.

GRADE: A



NETS

Douglas-Roberts fell out of favor with the Nets this past season, and they seemed intent on moving him. The Nets were comically bad, and Douglas-Roberts let his frustration get the best of him when he publicly criticized then-coach Kiki Vandeweghe, which obviously didn’t help CDR’s case one bit. Saying that, I think his competitive nature would have worked under Avery Johnson, a coach who won’t accept a tolerance for losing. CDR also is a very skilled wing scorer who comes on the cheap. In my opinion, giving him a chance to reinvent himself under Johnson would have been wise, but if the Nets really don’t see him in their future, they at least get something for him even if it is just a second-rounder two years down the road.

GRADE: C-

How would you grade the Nets’ moves?

