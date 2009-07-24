Breaking: Blazers to sign Andre Miller to 2-3 year deal

07.24.09 9 years ago 36 Comments

According to sources in Philadelphia and Portland, Andre Miller has agreed to a contract with the Blazers believed to be for 2-3 years.

“It’s a perfect fit, I have always felt that way,” agent Andy Miller told the Oregonian, adding that the Blazers are using almost all of their remaining cap space, around $7.7 million. “I think he can take the Blazers to the next level in their quest for a championship.”

‘Dre Miller averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 assists for the Sixers this past season, then bumped is scoring to 21.2 ppg in the postseason (5.3 apg, 6.3 rpg). We’ve already been over how this move makes the Blazers better, but the flip side if Philly gets a lot worse. Losing Miller means Lou Williams has the inside track to start at point guard, with rookie Jrue Holiday behind him on the depth chart.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP