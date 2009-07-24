Breaking: Blazers to sign Andre Miller to 2-3 year deal

According to sources in Philadelphia and Portland, Andre Miller has agreed to a contract with the Blazers believed to be for 2-3 years.
“It’s a perfect fit, I have always felt that way,” agent Andy Miller told the Oregonian, adding that the Blazers are using almost all of their remaining cap space, around $7.7 million. “I think he can take the Blazers to the next level in their quest for a championship.”
‘Dre Miller averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 assists for the Sixers this past season, then bumped is scoring to 21.2 ppg in the postseason (5.3 apg, 6.3 rpg). We’ve already been over how this move makes the Blazers better, but the flip side if Philly gets a lot worse. Losing Miller means Lou Williams has the inside track to start at point guard, with rookie Jrue Holiday behind him on the depth chart.
Well they needed to spend their cheese on someone really and if they couldn’t get Odom then Miller was the next best thing. Thank God they didn’t get David Lee. Wonder if this deal will financially depreciate over the years; that would be an excellent bit of business.
3 yrs 21 mil is the rumor
Lou Williams is NOT a point guard!
andre miller is gonna make the blazers very dangerous. whoever faces them in the first round next year better watch out
If that ESPN bit is accurate then that’s good business by Portland.
damn. blazers are now at least two deep in every position except maybe at pf.
andre miller is chauncey 2.0!
philly needs to sign ramon sessions ASAP!!! lou williams aint gonna pass that damn ball
Welcome back to the lottery Philly
Nice move by the Blazers. They get to test out Miller for a year, if he doesn’t work out he can be traded as an expiring contract in his second year, if he does work out…even better.
@ post #6 – They are now 2 deep at every position
PG – Andre Miller, Steve Blake, Jerryd Bayless
SG – Brandon Roy, Rudy Fernandez
SF – Martell Webster, Nicolas Batum
PF – LaMarcus Aldridge, Travis Outlaw
C – Greg Oden, Joel Przybilla
andre miller’s agent is andy miller?!?! not a good look…
Andre is a beast. But only if the blazers were in the East would they be championship contenders.
P.S. to Baby Huey.
oden, pyryzbilla is not two deep at the center position.
Ghostface and Oden is more ‘2 deep’ than Batum at the 3 spot.
…and outlaw is more small forward than pf.
@11 so what if david lee the player will get david lee the agent…? lol
It would be nice to get a game in the Rose Garden..
Artest will help with that..
I think we about to have TOO MUCH swagger next year.. But dont forget we can back it up..
I gives 2 shits about The Eternal One AKA Andre Miller signing with the Blazers.. Dude is a fossil.. can still play but slow enough that Shannon can keep him under wraps..
I like this move…
philly gonna suck balls
Carlos Arroyo should sign with the sixers if he wants a shot at playing quality minutes in the nba.
portland’s starting 5 will have the same problem that philly’s starting 5 had yast yr – ZERO SHOOTERS. at least blake could spread the floor for Roy and LA with his 3 pt shooting. Maybe the blazers should think about starting Rudy Fernandez at the 3 if miller is their starting PG?
Brandon Roy can shoot the three ball so can Travis and so can Martell Webster.
flavur – why would you use Roy and Outlaw as floor spacers? the point is to spread the floor so they have room to work, not to make them spot up shooters… but i agree with you on Martell Webster. So I guess they can move him back to the starting SF spot. although he got zero burn last yr after coming back from injury.
Martell got zero burn last year because of injury, not coming back from injury.
Outlaw has been and will be used primarily as a back up PF.
Oden and Przybilla are absolutely 2 deep at the center spot.
Great move for blazers – wonder where this is going to leave injured 2nd round pick Patty Mills now? Even if they signed him he’s at least be the 4th string point guard! Miller, Blake, Bayless… hopefully they let him go or trade him and he can get a run on another team.
@lakeshow84
You make me laugh.
Shannon?? As in Shannon Brown?? Yeah possibly, if he could get off the bench. Dude is ass.
Come and try to take one in the Rose Garden.
hope dre miller buys a jump shot with all that money
Man if my man Oden (holla at buffalo suckas!) is ready this season the lakers have serious problems.
They wont have a PG to play miller.
Roy and Kobe will cancel each other out.
Alderidge could be ready to equal gasol this season.
Artest could have problems out of both Outlaw AND Webster.
And they’re equally deep imo.
They better pony up and sign odom and quit bullshitting or we’ll be getting more of the ship em comments next summer…
wow.. his agent’s name is andy miller?
conan just had that one like 2 nights ago. all the dudes changing their names to megan fox…
steve balke > the millers (andre + andy)
tinsley to the 76ers
People are dumb. Dre is a career 48% fg, that means he takes quality shots, and he gets them. Oden is getting a lot of attention at team usa, broy is a shooter and lamarcus has range almost to the 3point line. If martell is back to starting sf, well he is one of the best outside shooters on the team! Plus he can dunk on anyone. This is nothing but nice for the Blazers!!!!!
Sixers gonna win the same amount of games.Book it!
Specialguy, martell can dunk on anyone??? lmao okay fanboy, shut up if you don’t know basketball.
Dre is nice, but decent. he should help push the ball and hopefully get a few more easy buckets for the team in transition, but his lack of shooting ability will probably hurt more than help… interesting to see how this works out. Sucks that Bayless is pushed back by another roster spot…
Blazers our steel going to suc