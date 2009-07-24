Breaking: Blazers to sign Andre Miller to 2-3 year deal

According to sources in Philadelphia and Portland, Andre Miller has agreed to a contract with the Blazers believed to be for 2-3 years.

“It’s a perfect fit, I have always felt that way,” agent Andy Miller told the Oregonian, adding that the Blazers are using almost all of their remaining cap space, around $7.7 million. “I think he can take the Blazers to the next level in their quest for a championship.”

‘Dre Miller averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 assists for the Sixers this past season, then bumped is scoring to 21.2 ppg in the postseason (5.3 apg, 6.3 rpg). We’ve already been over how this move makes the Blazers better, but the flip side if Philly gets a lot worse. Losing Miller means Lou Williams has the inside track to start at point guard, with rookie Jrue Holiday behind him on the depth chart.