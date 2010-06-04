Breaking Down Danny Ferry’s Resignation

Although Danny Ferry resigned as the Cavaliers GM today, there was little chance that owner Dan Gilbert was going to offer Ferry a new deal. According to the press release, Ferry “led the team through the most successful period in franchise history.” Really? It seems more like LeBron led them through this successful period if you ask me.
LeBron came in 2003 and Anderson Varejao was drafted in 2004. Ferry’s tenure as GM revolved around pulling the trigger one season too late. LeBron got the Cavs to the 2007 NBA Finals only to get swept by the Spurs. To begin the 2007-08 season, Ferry acquired Wally Szczerbiak, Ben Wallace, Joe Smith and Delonte West. It was clear that these four players were not the answer and the Cavs lost in the second round of the 2008 playoffs. Ferry then traded for Mo Williams hoping that Williams would be the missing piece that the Cavs needed to win championships.
Sure Williams made the All-Star team last year, but it was evident that he could shoot the team out of games and was a defensive liability against the quicker and more built point guards that dominate the league today. When the Cavaliers lost to the Magic last year in the Eastern Conference Finals, the criticism was that the Cavs had nobody to stop Dwight Howard. The Cavs had the opportunity to acquire Shaq that season, but Ferry did not do enough to bring him in. Instead, Ferry traded for Shaq last summer, and although he was too hurt to be effective in long stretches this season, he played well when given the opportunity in this year’s playoffs.
Ferry again balked at pulling the trigger on deals to acquire Amar’e Stoudemire during this year’s trade deadline when it appeared as though Suns GM Steve Kerr was trying as hard as possible to get rid of him. After the deadline passed, Amar’e went on a tear and after a strong playoff performance, Amar’e is again considered one of the Top 5 unrestricted free agents this summer. And although Antawn Jamison was a steal at the trade deadline, he too failed to live up to the hype.
Ferry will certainly get another chance to be a GM in the League, but he must return to the fundamentals of his position. After retiring a Spur at the conclusion of the 2002-03 season, Ferry worked in the Spurs front office for three seasons. The Spurs have had the best front office this past decade – and Ferry was integral to their success. But he did not bring this same savvy to the Cavaliers. Instead of drafting raw talent and proven college players, Ferry played catch-up the entire time in free agency and at the trade deadline. For his own sake, Ferry would be smart to latch on to the Thunder or Blazers organization before seeking a new GM job.
finally! as a longtime Cleveland fan pre-lebron era living in Rochester, Ny im glad someone has finally held his bum ass accountable!!!! We needed Shaq last season & could have got him for Ben Wallace & “Sasha” Pavolic str8 up!! Are u F’ing kidding me!!! Pull the trigger!!! Then this year we could have clearly gotten Amare if we tossed in Hickson. I like J.J. but c’mon son. Stat is a 30&10 player next to LBJ! Turns out, Hickson barely even plays during the playoffs because this prick trades for Antwan Lamison and resigns Big Z’s washed up crypt keeper lookin ass! wtf!!! Oh yeah and great job drafting a guy from the f’ing Congo then Dejuan Blair. Not to mention letting Shannon Brown go. Genius! Good riddens u will not be missed. Thanx Adam Flomenbaum,. I needed to vent.
P.S.
Carlos Boozer. (Ferry should have been fired then!!!)
Nuff said.
Personally i think anywhere Lebron goes someone will eventually be fired..
No one puts the blame on the kid.. Which is crazy considering so many past superstars (Finals right now, KB and KG been through those years) have had their names dragged through the mud when shit goes south..
Lebron??
Nah its roster.. Please tell Dwade Lebron doesnt have a strong supporting cast.. Shit ill go out on a limb and say DWade took a weaker cast to the Finals..
Nah its the coach.. Bottom line is you dont win 60+ games as 2-3 years in a row withOUT a good coaching structure.. What Mike Brown supposed to GENIOUSLY draw up offensive plays?? Has anyone seen Kobe’s game winners?? Most of them are ISO’s.. its on the PLAYERS..
Nah its the GM.. Maybe one of the problems with the Cavs is the constant revolving door they got.. Every year the supporting cast is blamed for said failures.. Only people left on the roster are players Lebron PERSONALLY likes.. There is no time for TRUE chemistry to bud.. Nah its “you better help us win or next year your gone”.. how much pressure is that for someone whose SUPPOSED to be a role player??
I give it 3-4 more years before people finally figure it out..
Lebron will never win a title as the main man.. He will need to play 2nd fiddle.. And he will need to relinquish his domination of the ball.. He has it too much in his hands and from earlier in his career we could always see he wants to pass it up in the biggest moments..
He needs someone to win a ring for him.. AND THATS the beauty of all this..
You can hand the man all the accolades in the world.. Brand him whatever you want.. You cant hand him a ring.. He needs to earn it..
If I was a guy like Bosh or Amare, personally, I’d put money on Wade getting me to the promised land before LeBron ever does.
Wade is the next great competitor of our generation. Between Wade and LeBron, it’s as easy as comparing their elimination games this year.
so basically Danny Ferry got fired but Dan Gilbert let him “resign” so he can leave in a respectful manner
@ lakeshow I hate lebron but I do not think wade had a weaker cast in the finals. Wade, payton, williams posey, a still 20 and 10 shaq, haslem? that is a pretty good team.
everyone’s leaving. lebron, brown and now ferry. unless something happens, its back to the suckass cleveland cavs of old.
btw I think this was an excellent assessment of danny ferry
LakeShow,
I agree that LeBron should be blamed more than Ferry or Brown. His supporting cast wasn’t bad at all. But I think it’s just a matter of time before LeBron wins a title, and is the main man on that title winning team. We’ll see (I certainly won’t lose any sleep if he doesn’t).
But for right now . . . when it comes to leading winning teams, Kobe’s the best . . . and there is no close second place on that list.
@ Quest
Shaq disappeared in those Finals.. Payton was GARBAGE, contributed one shot in game 4-5 i think and Posey was Posey.. Only useful players they had were Haslem, Posey and Mourning.. their 2 BENCH players.. JayWill?? Never been good since leaving SAC.. Miamis starting 5
Williams
Dwade
Posey (i think?)
A. Walker
Shaq
DWade WILLED them to that one.. Now compare that too
Mo Williams
A. Parker
LBJ
Jamison
Old Shaq
And throw in all the bench players in the world.. CLE was deeper and had more talent..
Why does it always have to be “i hate Lebron too”.. im just being real.. i wouldnt let hate get in the way of the facts.. trust me.. i aint a hater.. i once rooted for supposed “king”..
@ Smurf
I dont think he can.. Look at the US Gold Medal game.. he disappeared in that 4th.. Kobe and Dwade were HANDS DOWN the reason they got the gold.. where was Lebron??
It’s beginning to really look like “LEAVE-Land”…
LakeShow84
Damn right about that. Wade AND Pat Riley willed them all to that one.
You forgot to mention that besides having a leader who’s lacking real inner fire, doesn’t have the true will to win and has yet to learn a never give up mentality, Cavs also had an incompetent coach.
And even if the 2006 Heat had an “inferior” lineup on paper, they had more heart and pride in them.
J-Will’s game doesn’t go down the shitter if shot isn’t going in, unlike Mo.
Antoine will always launch a three thinking the next one is gonna go in even if he’s 0-8, unlike Parker or Jamison – who automatically go gun-shy when they miss a few.
Plus they had the relentless Alonzo Mourning who never runs out of passion and keeps the intensity level high, no matter what.
@ Sh!tfaced
All starts with your leader bruh.. If Dwade came out and laid an egg you think they wouldve all competed so hard??
DWade said he wasnt going out like that and his teammates HAD to follow suit.. Thats whats leaders do.. They lead by example.. They lead with their seriousness.. they lead with their toughness.. Not to say Lebron dont have all that but dude damn sure didnt make his teammates THAT MUCH better this time around.. How do you think Kobe or jordan wouldve reacted if Mo walked the ball upcourt with final second tickin off the clock in game 6?? Honestly do you even think Mo wouldve had the ball in his hands with those 2 on the court?? FLUCK NO lol
Just sayin..
And yes i forgot about Pat :) Helluva of a motivational coach.. but still.. it really comes down to your leader..
Jordan’s shot over Russell, was that a drawn up play?? he started at the top made space and nailed it.. GAME OVER.. Like i said its all on the PLAYERS..
And if coaches could WILL their teams to victory Bobby Knight would be in the NBA lol
oh the reason I said i do not like lebron is so that nobody thought that I was a blinded by supreme fanaticism when writing my opinion. lol
LakeShow84
Well, Bobby Knight would’ve done a better job than Mike Brown in coaching department – not sure about the PR part though. And if Knight could make players like Keith Smart and Steve Alford into great clutch players, imagine the possibilities of what he could have done with LeBron…
And about MJ’s shot over Russell. Two words – Jack Nicholson. Just like great players, great actors don’t need follow the script to a “T” and ask their directors on what to do and how they should play their roles…
I’m tired of all this B.S. about how Lebron did not have a great supporting cast. He had 1 of the top 5 supporting cast in the league. The only player that did not have a supporting cast in the playoffs was Wade. Trade Lebron for Wade and you Cavs fans would have had a championship this year. Everyone is getting blamed except the guy that quit on his team for whatever reason. This is Y this poor young man dances around the court during the regular season disrespecting every NBA team because he knows hes the media champ and nobody will hold him accountable if he fails. I know he did not have a father in his life to teach him a little humbleness and respect towards others but somebody need to get a hold of this young man because his advisers are leading him down the wrong path the way he is conducting bussiness and sucking up all this attention as if he greater than any other player in the NBA because if he forgot. Hes has not won SH!T… I remember when he was a rookie and he wanted his hometown cleveland to draft him #1 so bad and they did and even tanked a few games that season so they can have the best chance at drafting him. Instead of him show some loyalty like D-Wade and say this is where my heart is and this is where i want to play. Hes ready to give his own hometown the boot, with the his middle finger, and his rear a$$. I wouldnt want no player on my team that has to second guess where his loyalty lies. In Cleveland they will love him no matter what if he fails because they will love the fact that he never gave up on them and never “QUIT”. In N.Y. he could go down as the biggest bust in all of sports history if he does not bring them a championships because that will make 2 citys so i hope hes getting advised well. He at least owes cleveland 3 more yrs of his life which he is going to give them because he does not want to be known as a sellout in his hometown so its obvious what hes going to do and who he is going to sign with. Lets be honest! If he was really concerned with wining a title which of the 5 teams do u really think offer him the best chance as he claims he wants? Bulls, New York, Cavs, Nets, Clippers or the Heat? The answer is easily the Heat because none of those teams have a player the caliber of D-Wade and they are about to send Beasley packing for Bosh or Amare so u be the judge. U guys know that the Heat would be the obvious choice if u were chosing and looking at players to play with so if he does not choose the Heat u know its not about winning championships and all about him trying to become a billioniare like he said he wants to. The 2 best players in the league are clearly Wade and Kobe. Next year Wade will show u guys what to do when u have talent around u and a great supporting cast which he had but all of a sudden everybody wants to make excuses for a grown a$$ man and say he didnt. You dont win 60 plus games 2 years in a row unless u have a great support cast… But everybody wants to point the finger at everybody else except James and DIMES wont even call him on it because hes there poster child to. Who would seriously want to coach this ego maniac young man so u can be blamed to if he doesn not succeed and fired to in an economy thats already MESSED-UP when u have a family to feed. See you at the finals next year Kobe and there is going to a whole lot of partying going on in south beach next year and in L.A. Doesnt get any better and thats just real talk what i just stated…
You know I was just as upset at Lebron after mailing in those last few games but after some time you get some perspective. I was a LBJ fan for the spectacular plays and his passing but after he quit there is a big blemish next to his legacy now. With that being said it can be fixed with a few championships. I mean 3 years ago it looked like Kobe was going to end with a bad legacy with the radio tirades and game 7 mail in. A trade and draft pick later they are looking like 3 time repeat champions(I’m counting next year as well since there isn’t another team as much talent as the Lakers) and people are talking about him in the GOAT conversation.
It just depends on whether Lebron really wants to win. Up to those last few games I didn’t doubt his desire to win. Now I’m not so sure but everyone can have some bad days; otherwise Kobe should have been written off 3 years ago. At the very least, he can’t call himself King James or the Chosen One anymore. I’m not sure if I can still be a fan but I hope he turns it around and works on his game. Even not winning the championship is fine but the quitting was not kosher.
@Lakeshow84 & Sporty”i aint readin all that sh**”-J lol
This years Boston Celtics would destroy the Miami Heat team that won that yeer just as they did in the playoffs this year. Not to mention that soft ass team they went against in the finals the Dallas Mavs lol gtfoh. Cleveland and Boston would pro’ly sweep them easy. That being said, neither of u have a point, imo. Kill yaself wit all the Ms.Cleo seeing into the future bullsh*t this aint Lost & you aint no black smoke
@18
i probably would’ve believed all your shit if you didn’t mention cleveland. cavs aint beating nobody no matter what year. a regular season fluke team if there ever was one.
Agreed this year’s Cav team not winning any championship against any of the last NBA champions in the last 30 years including the Heat. You ain’t winning shit when your best player quits.
As a Blazers fan, I’m not sure I want someone trigger shy in our front office. We have a guy (Pritchard) who gets things done and that’s what we’ve become accustomed to, so to hire someone who apparently can’t get things done is silly.
@BlzersBabyBri I feel for your franchise. Could have had Jordan, could have had Durant. I was rooting for Portland in those championship runs against the Bulls. Good move to get and sign Camby. Totally underrated. I would have kept Camby over all the Bigs except Birdman since he gets paid relatively low in Denver and same with the Clippers. Portland looks good although they have to keep Roy healthy somehow. Not totally sold on LaMarcus either.
@19,20
they said the same sh** about Peyton Manning. Same sh** about KG. Same sh** about Jay-Z lol. Guess what, in due time. It takes a great team to beat another great team. If the Celtics were healthy all year, Cleveland wouldn’t have won the East.
When Miami won their only comp in the east was Detroit, whom also dominated the lackluster conference until recently. At this point is their any question? Lakers,Celtics, Magic, Cavs, then everyone else going forward the next couple years. The teams with better foundation seem to excel in the playoffs. Which BRINGS US BACK TO THE TOPIC AT HAND: MUTHAF*CK DANNY FERRY BALD HEAD MATT HASSELBACK LOOKIN PUNK ASS
So many of these comments are garbage. Seriously Lakeshow? Nobody’s gonna hand you a championship, you have to earn it? About 80% of Kobe’s legacy is based on shit that was just handed to him. How are you gonna argue with that? He’s got the most talented team in the NBA right now and people think it’s impressive that they are winning? Get the fuck outta here. When te Lakers don’t win he is never held responsible. I’m so sick of you fucking Laker fans bitching about “oh I just hope soft-ass Gasol doesn’t disappear” when your “star” player shoots you out of games, refusing to give opportunities to his teammates. Gasol has been the man these last two postseasons and arguably just as important as Kobe. More important than Kobe was in the three championships that Shaq piggy-backed before.
Deal with it.
And all of you claiming Lebron had one of the best supporting casts in te league… You have no evidence to support your point. If they were so good, what happened in the playoffs? So despite Lebron’s presence and incredible passing ability, they still couldn’t produce decent numbers??? Fucking Odom does it without even getting passed the ball sometimes. Your arguments make no sense. If you want to hate, go ahead. Just don’t pretend it’s for BS reasons like that.
And by the way–Kobe is playing the best ball of his career right now. I’m impressed. If he keeps doing this, the Celtics will have almost no chance. We’ll see if he keeps it up. But it isn’t as hard to win championships when you’ve got Gasol dominating on offense, Bynum causing problems on both ends of the floor, Artest guarding Pierce, and Odom coming off the bench and playing like a fucking star. Makes life a bit easier than some other players have it.
@Futuristic u said that the Cavs team from this year would have beaten the championship team Heat from 2006 and that soft Dallas team that was loaded with ballers and sweep them??? How can u say a team that did not even win the championship this year would beat a team that won it and a team that at least made it to the finals and made it out west and sweep them easily??? lol go ask shaq that and u just lost all cred. Ur probably a cavs fan that is hoping Kobe chokes so u can give Lebron even more head as u CHOKE… I’m not even going to waste my time on a dude thats not keeping it real like u and leave ur media darling alone because i dont want no media darling on my team. I want Wade or Kobe! Another thing i wanted to address. Bosh says he wants to go wherever Lebron goes so i hope he follows him to N.Y. because he looks like hes media hungry and money hungry because he knows playing with Lebron will bring more attention his way and i hope my Heat dont sign him once i think about it, since he does not want to lose his extra 30mil and if i was Torontos GM i would not grant him that wish because he did not win them anything and if i am resigning u as a player its to stay here not to help fill ur wallet as if i owe u something. GMs are not santa clause and i probably would do it just to send him to another sorry team. Who in there right mind would make a player there first option that will quit compared to a player that has proven that he can lead u to the top and with just a little bit of help and will go out swinging A.K.A. 2006 FINALS. Guys like Amare, Boozer, and Joe Johnson have already made miami there #1 choice because they know D-Wade will get them that ring which will boost ur status as an NBA player even more if he had since…
Funny how everyone suddenly turns to garbage once they start playing with Lebron (Mo Williams aside). Maybe there is more to basketball than waiting around to be assisted by one guy on the team?
LMAO
You should really check your aggression Mr. Unchecked.. You sound like a pissed off little 16 year old pouting at the comments..
LMAO @ we have no evidence to support Lebron had a good supporting cast.. i mean WTF does that even mean?? He had 2 former LEGIT allstars on his team, 1 ILLEGITMATE All Star and a host of other role players.. And say whatchu want about Shaq but dude is still TOP 5 center in the league.. Gimme 5 centers Shaq cant score on and keep up with on D PLEASE..
I mean WTF do you foo’s want this guy to have?? Fuckin Deron Williams manning the point with Dwight Howard and Amare in the post?? GTFOH..
Everyone so quick to come back to Kobe.. its funny how you Lebron drones be reachin up here nowadays.. Still middle of the pack kitty kats.. I got more respect for Dwade/Howard fans..
Its about whatchu do with whatchu got.. But some people, like you, Mr Aggression dont understand that.. Keep on wishing for dude to be handed the ring.. wont make a difference hes got to earn it..
LMAO @ Kobes had everything handed to him.. Just because of that i shouldnt even have responded to your post.. fuckin nitwit lol Yeah im sure Mr. Colorado/ShaqFeud/PJax’sBook/ballhogger has had EVERYTHING handed to him on a silver platter.. Thats what we call “talkin out the neck”..
You should really proof read your shit man lol
I mean did you even check Odoms stats in the box score??
LMAO “a fucking star” he had 5 points and 4 boards.. only real good play he made was blocking a Rondo shot..
LMAO GTFOH
And for the record i cant remember the last time Kobe shot us out of a PLAYOFF game..
I see why you on Lebron.. Your a regular season guy lol
*** DAMN
most of u guys are writing articles
c’mon now, lol
a short lil COMMENT wuld do it
Haha still you got nothing to say of substance. You can go on making excuses when Lebron rattles off like 5 championships in a row. Because that is what will happen if he ever gets a team around him that is close to Kobe’s current squad.
Shaq a top 5 center? That’s awesome.
co-sign unchecked aggression
Cleveland has been carrying Ferry’s lame ass since they traded Ron Harper for him back in the day. They would never admit that he crippled their team with the massive contract he signed then never living up to expectations. Well same goes as a GM, expectations were high and he failed to deliver. Now please Ferry, please leave the NBA scene.
Lebron needs to be held accountable in games. He has way to much talent not to be able to will his team to win…..unless all that confidence and air we see from him is fake and he doesn’t really have the heart and fortitude to win. He’s starting to remind me of Vince Carter. So sad.
And i’d be really careful about going to the Knicks if I were him. We all know the Patrick Ewing is a good player but he is generally known as a loser for not being able to win a ring despite having numerous chances to do so. Considering the difference in talent and skills, LBJ could potentially be the biggest loser in all of pro sports history if he can’t win a championship.
Lebron may be cocky and arrogant with all his dancing, and its hard to say hes not being held accountable. did u see the media circus the day after game 5?
Lebron isn’t the best scorer in the league like kobe, he’s a point forward, hes a do a bit of everythin type player with alot of talent. the reason they lost game 6 this year was coachin, lebrons strugglin with turnovers, just hit 2 pull up 3’s and they run a pick and roll? why, anyone coulve guessed the celtics would trap and he’d turn the ball over, why mike brown didnt try to get him the ball in a position to score, not create , i dont know.
Lebron needs a sidekick that can score, or needs to be sideckick to someone that can score in late game situations.
I can’t say i blame evrythin that has gone on in the cavs since their exit, firing mike brown, nudging danny ferry into resignin, its all just them panicking to try and show lebron they want to make the nesacary changes.
I think wherever Lebron goes, he’s gonna run into the same problems, and they are always gonna say he needs help. It’s gonna be difficult to build a team around him.
I still don’t see how anyone can say Lebron didn’t have talent. He had a team with everything: post player (Shaq, Jamison); shooters (Williams, West, Parker, Z); defenders (West, Varejao, Hickson); clean-up (Jamison, Hickson, Varejao) and players that could create off the dribble (West & Williams). Jamison averaged 20 & 9 on like 46% FG before coming there, so to call him a bum is ridiculous. They never found out how to use him so thats the coach & Lebron fault. He had a great opportunity, a great situation and blew it. They say the Lakers have better players, but name one other Laker that shows up every night? LO is a pitcher, and Gasol plays like he has a pair once a week. It was Lebron’s job to take over, not throw the ball in the stands.
What situation do you honestly think will be better for him? And with who?
I’m very sorry to see what’s happening in Cleveleand. The coach with a great record gets fired. Sure, maybe he’s not the best out there, but he isn’t an idiot either, he has credit for those victories the team assembled. And he never threw his crew under the bus..Now it’s the GM. And the other reason is that the supporting cast was bad. All those people are getting blamed, instead of Lebron. Come on? 60 plus wins, and you have a bad team? Then how in hell did the Spurs win 4 titles? They never had 60 plus wins in the regular season!
Lebron is the guy to blame. With Larry King, he was soooo cool, relaxed. Dude, you just got destroyed by a team that wasn’t supposed to take 2 games from you! Would MJ or Kobe, or D Wade be cool in such circumstances? NO!! Truth is, Lebron is no basketball player. He doesn’t care about championships. He cares about making a billion, he stated it loud an clear, and proves it consistently.
Yeap, he doesnt stack up to Wade. The dude took a crap team to the playoffs, and he went out shooting, fighting, lighting up the scoreboard. Lebron? No, the man is cool, he’s giving interviews. You know what? Watch the Finals, like Stern said. Did you see any of those guys acting like primadonas, the way you do? Kobe, the guy most blamed for being selfish, had only good things to say about his guys. You? You’re busy dancing and stuff. Ring? yeah,right, dream on!=)))))
No team has ever won a championship without competent guard play. The Cavs have a huge gaping hole in the 2-guard slot. Get him something else besides a streaky undersized combo-guard and then call him a loser.
Boston ain’t winning without Ray Allen in 08′ Houston aint winning without Elie in the 90s. Bird never wins anything without Ainge. Shaq never wins anything without Kobe or Wade. It goes on and on. Duncan without Ginoboli or Elie in 99 and so and so on.
Fill in the blank for Lebron. I think he would win every year that Brandon Roy was healthy if he signed with Portland for whatever they could afford to pay him. It’s right in Nike’s back yard anyway.
I don’t think this comes as a shock to anyone.
Maybe in 2011, LeBron James can become the first ever player/coach/GM in league history.
co-sign Marparker