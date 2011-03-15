Breaking Down The Bracket: By Mascot

We all know that not everyone that fills out a bracket follows college basketball, let alone sports. So how do non-sports fans fill out brackets? Some go with team colors, players’ names they like, or school names. You name it, it’s probably been done. And it probably hasn’t worked too well either.

But one of the most common ways non-fans pick teams is through mascots. With that, I decided to do some research and found that this year, 35 percent of teams share a mascot with another team in the tourney.

The most popular team name? A tie between the Wildcats, Bulldogs and Tigers. Villanova, Kentucky, Arizona and Kansas State all sport the Wildcats moniker. Georgia, Gonzaga, UNC-Asheville and Butler represent the Bulldogs, while Memphis, Missouri, Clemson and Princeton rock the Tigers.

Morehead State and Marquette are both the Eagles, though Marquette throws “Golden” out in front. Connecticut and Washington are both the Huskies, while Utah State and Texas A&M are the Aggies. Southern California shares the “Trojan” name with Arkansas-Little Rock.

And then there are the Bruins and Terriers, two names that may surprise you as having multiple members in the Tournament. UCLA comes to mind with the Bruins, but Belmont, a team that nearly beat Duke two years ago, also go by the Bruins. Meanwhile, Boston University and Wofford are both the Terriers.

But of course there are still the teams with mascots that make you scratch your head. No, there is no Cardinal this year from Stanford, but there are the Gauchos (UC-Santa Barbara), the Roadrunners (UT-San Antonio), the Sycamores (Indiana State) and the Blackbirds (Long Island). Don’t expect these names to get these teams a win come game day, but every little bit of information can help.

Who’s your favorite mascot in the Big Dance this year?

