Breaking Down Your Team’s Chances In The 2012 NBA Draft Lottery

CHARLOTTE BOBCATS
Chance of getting the:
No. 1 Pick – 25 percent
No. 2 Pick – 21.47 percent
No. 3 Pick â€“ 17.72 percent
Any top-3 pick â€“ 64.19 percent
Representative: General Manager Rich Cho
Cho represented the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007 when they were able to get the second pick which they used to draft Kevin Durant.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Chance of getting the:
No. 1 Pick â€“ 19.9 percent
No. 2 Pick â€“ 18.78 percent
No. 3 Pick â€“ 17.06 percent
Any top-3 pick â€“ 55.74 percent
Representative: Owner Ted Leonsis’s son, Zach, who is the manager of business development for Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Wizards along with NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics.
Zach has some good luck charms to get and bring back the No. 1 pick to D.C.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
Chance of getting the:
No. 1 Pick â€“ 19.9 percent
No. 2 Pick â€“ 18.78 percent
No. 3 Pick â€“ 17.06 percent
Any top-3 pick â€“ 55.74 percent
Representative: Owner Dan Gilbert‘s son, Nick, will try and get the No. 1 pick again.
The Cavs are being very superstitious and are bringing everyone who went to last year’s lottery to this year’s. Kyrie Irving, as well as Josh Cribbs and Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns, and Browns legend, Bernie Kosar, will be part of the Cavs’ entourage.
NEW ORLEANS HORNETS
Chance of getting the:
No. 1 Pick â€“ 13.7 percent
No. 2 Pick â€“ 14.16 percent
No. 3 Pick â€“ 14.47 percent
Any top-3 pick â€“ 42.33 percent
The Hornets have the Minnesota Timberwolves pick as well; here are their chances with that pick:
No. 1 Pick â€“ 1.10 percent
No. 2 Pick â€“ 1.3 percent
No. 3 Pick â€“ 1.57 percent
Any top-3 pick â€“ 3.97 percent
Representative: Head Coach Monty Williams
According to a report in the Times-Picayune, this will just be the second time Williams has watched the lottery. The first and last time was in 1997 when as a player, Williams watched the Spurs get the No. 1 pick that turned into Tim Duncan.
SACRAMENTO KINGS
Chance of getting the:
No. 1 Pick â€“ 7.6 percent
No. 2 Pick â€“ 8.44 percent
No. 3 Pick â€“ 9.46 percent
Any top-3 pick â€“ 25.5 percent
Representative: Owners Gavin and Joe Maloof are sending their reality “star” sister, Adrienne Maloof-Nassif. Expect to see the 2012 NBA Draft lottery on next season’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
BROOKLYN NETS
Chance of getting the:
No. 1 Pick â€“ 7.5 percent
No. 2 Pick â€“ 8.33 percent
No. 3 Pick â€“ 9.36 percent
Any top-3 pick â€“ 25.19 percent
Representative: Irina Pavlova, President of Mikhail Prokhorov‘s Onexim Sports & Entertainment USA.
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that even if the Nets get the No. 1 pick and draft Anthony Davis, that would not convince Deron Williams to stay. But if they use that pick to get Dwight Howard that might make D-Will stick around.