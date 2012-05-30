Breaking Down Your Team’s Chances In The 2012 NBA Draft Lottery

As we have been bringing up in our NBA Draft Profiles , the conversation around this year’s draft has changed from being one of the best in the last 25 years to the “Draft”. So who will land the coveted No. 1 pick that will bring the unibrow savior to their team? The answer will be revealed on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET tonight, but to know where each lottery team stands, here is a breakdown of their odds at landing a high pick.

CHARLOTTE BOBCATS

Chance of getting the:

No. 1 Pick – 25 percent

No. 2 Pick – 21.47 percent

No. 3 Pick â€“ 17.72 percent

Any top-3 pick â€“ 64.19 percent

Representative: General Manager Rich Cho

Cho represented the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007 when they were able to get the second pick which they used to draft Kevin Durant.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Chance of getting the:

No. 1 Pick â€“ 19.9 percent

No. 2 Pick â€“ 18.78 percent

No. 3 Pick â€“ 17.06 percent

Any top-3 pick â€“ 55.74 percent

Representative: Owner Ted Leonsis’s son, Zach, who is the manager of business development for Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Wizards along with NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

Zach has some good luck charms to get and bring back the No. 1 pick to D.C.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Chance of getting the:

No. 1 Pick â€“ 19.9 percent

No. 2 Pick â€“ 18.78 percent

No. 3 Pick â€“ 17.06 percent

Any top-3 pick â€“ 55.74 percent

Representative: Owner Dan Gilbert‘s son, Nick, will try and get the No. 1 pick again.

The Cavs are being very superstitious and are bringing everyone who went to last year’s lottery to this year’s. Kyrie Irving, as well as Josh Cribbs and Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns, and Browns legend, Bernie Kosar, will be part of the Cavs’ entourage.

NEW ORLEANS HORNETS

Chance of getting the:

No. 1 Pick â€“ 13.7 percent

No. 2 Pick â€“ 14.16 percent

No. 3 Pick â€“ 14.47 percent

Any top-3 pick â€“ 42.33 percent

The Hornets have the Minnesota Timberwolves pick as well; here are their chances with that pick:

No. 1 Pick â€“ 1.10 percent

No. 2 Pick â€“ 1.3 percent

No. 3 Pick â€“ 1.57 percent

Any top-3 pick â€“ 3.97 percent

Representative: Head Coach Monty Williams

According to a report in the Times-Picayune, this will just be the second time Williams has watched the lottery. The first and last time was in 1997 when as a player, Williams watched the Spurs get the No. 1 pick that turned into Tim Duncan.

SACRAMENTO KINGS

Chance of getting the:

No. 1 Pick â€“ 7.6 percent

No. 2 Pick â€“ 8.44 percent

No. 3 Pick â€“ 9.46 percent

Any top-3 pick â€“ 25.5 percent

Representative: Owners Gavin and Joe Maloof are sending their reality “star” sister, Adrienne Maloof-Nassif. Expect to see the 2012 NBA Draft lottery on next season’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

BROOKLYN NETS

Chance of getting the:

No. 1 Pick â€“ 7.5 percent

No. 2 Pick â€“ 8.33 percent

No. 3 Pick â€“ 9.36 percent

Any top-3 pick â€“ 25.19 percent

Representative: Irina Pavlova, President of Mikhail Prokhorov‘s Onexim Sports & Entertainment USA.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that even if the Nets get the No. 1 pick and draft Anthony Davis, that would not convince Deron Williams to stay. But if they use that pick to get Dwight Howard that might make D-Will stick around.