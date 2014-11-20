Breaking Down A Kentucky Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Seven-Game Series

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Philadelphia 76ers are two basketball programs with completely different goals this season. SMU coachsaid the Wildcats should go 45-0 this season while 76ers general managerwould love for his team to go 0-82 and secure the top spot in the NBA Draft Lottery. Kentucky is fighting for a National Championship and the 76ers are in full tank mode.

Fresh off of a dominant performance against #5 Kansas in which Kentucky blocked as many shots (11) as the Jayhawks had total field goals (11), Phoenix Suns guard and former Kentucky Wildcat, Eric Bledsoe, said that this Kentucky team could beat the 0-11 76ers in a seven-game series.

“I’m definitely taking Kentucky,” Bledsoe told Brian Geltzeiler and Malik Rose Wednesday morning on SiriusXM Radio when asked who would in a 7-game series. “I think Philly would get probably, maybe one game. I know they’re (Sixers fans) gonna be mad, but I love my Wildcats. ”

Is that a biased answer? To an extent, of course. But it still got us wondering: what if this Kentucky team and the lowly 76ers faced off in a seven-game series? Could this group of college superstars upend arguably the least talented NBA roster in league history?

The answer may surprise you.

Let’s start by breaking down the 76ers roster. It’s hard to play worse basketball than Philadelphia is playing, and the numbers back it up. The Sixers rank dead last in points per game (88.6), 25th in rebounds per game (39.8), 22nd in assists per game (19.9) and 26th in opponents points per game (105.0).

This isn’t ground breaking analysis, but it’s hard to win games when a team isn’t scoring and can’t stop its opponent.

Looking at the players that head coach Brett Brown has to put on the court on a nightly basis is comical. Tony Wroten is the team’s leading scorer (19.3 PPG) but let’s be real with ourselves here – Wroten is an average point guard at best putting up big numbers on an awful team. There’s a reason why he wasn’t able to crack the rotation with the Memphis Grizzlies and the organization gave up on him after one year.

Click here for more roster breakdown…