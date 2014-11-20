Breaking Down A Kentucky Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Seven-Game Series

Fresh off of a dominant performance against #5 Kansas in which Kentucky blocked as many shots (11) as the Jayhawks had total field goals (11), Phoenix Suns guard and former Kentucky Wildcat, Eric Bledsoe, said that this Kentucky team could beat the 0-11 76ers in a seven-game series.
“I’m definitely taking Kentucky,” Bledsoe told Brian Geltzeiler and Malik Rose Wednesday morning on SiriusXM Radio when asked who would in a 7-game series. “I think Philly would get probably, maybe one game. I know they’re (Sixers fans) gonna be mad, but I love my Wildcats. ”
Is that a biased answer? To an extent, of course. But it still got us wondering: what if this Kentucky team and the lowly 76ers faced off in a seven-game series? Could this group of college superstars upend arguably the least talented NBA roster in league history?
The answer may surprise you.
Let’s start by breaking down the 76ers roster. It’s hard to play worse basketball than Philadelphia is playing, and the numbers back it up. The Sixers rank dead last in points per game (88.6), 25th in rebounds per game (39.8), 22nd in assists per game (19.9) and 26th in opponents points per game (105.0).
This isn’t ground breaking analysis, but it’s hard to win games when a team isn’t scoring and can’t stop its opponent.
Looking at the players that head coach Brett Brown has to put on the court on a nightly basis is comical. Tony Wroten is the team’s leading scorer (19.3 PPG) but let’s be real with ourselves here – Wroten is an average point guard at best putting up big numbers on an awful team. There’s a reason why he wasn’t able to crack the rotation with the Memphis Grizzlies and the organization gave up on him after one year.
Just because college players are good in college doesn’t mean they will be good in NBA.
that a nba team in college, they have 7 players that could be playing on nba teams right now
Many very good, and even great, college players were average or worse in their first year. Kemba for example won POY honours then came of the bench backing up DJ Augustin. Even Anthony Davis, today’s best big, took a few months before he got rolling. Jabari Parker isn’t having the type of season that most people expected, and he was the most polished “nba ready” player in last year’s draft and, imo, better than anyone in the Kentucky team. Also consider the rules… The defensive 3 second call and 24 second shot clock will fuck up a collegiate team. Most rookies, alone, are messed up by the speed of the NBA game due to the 24 second clock… What would it do to an entire lineup of college players?
Would it not make more sense to heck the sixers players college career stats. Like wroten was all pac 12 everything. Kentucky lost their best 2 players from last ssason. Randle and young. The same James young that can’t get a min of nba time so he is playing d-league. Must we forget just 8 months ago those Harrison twins got lit up by one Shabazz Napier. who is really struggling in the nba… Alex poythress was told to stay in school for 2 straight yrs now. And the final nail in this pipe dream is… last year’s draft was sup to be best draft in yrs. Yet every one of those players are struggling to get 12 pts a night in the nba (wiggins/parker/exum/)etc… wait. Wasnt micheal kidd Gilchrist a college hoop monster. Lol. How’s he doing with the big boys. ..
Exactly. This writer wants to talk about Towns “eating” the Sixers front court, but no mention of a MCW/Wroten backcourt demolishing the Harrison twins. The twins have decent size, especially Andrew at Pg, but MCW is still bigger. Good call on Napier giving the twins headaches. MCW and Wroten see nba guards every night. The twins usually will be better than their opponents. Matching up against the twins will feel like a vacation for MCW and Wroten compared to nba guards. Today’s NBA is a guards game, And the Sixers guards will be too much to handle for the Harrison twins. I highly doubt that the Kentucky front court have the IQ to make the proper defensive rotations when the twins get beat. And when you can’t guard the point of attack the rest of the defense suffers. On the other side of the court MCW and Wroten can cover the twins by themselves. And who’s spacing the floor for Towns if the Harrison twins are covered by MCW and Wroten? Has Carley Stein developed a perimeter shot? Everyone else, outside of Towns and maybe the twins, are just athletes with potential, and that’s why they will be drafted… not because they will be very good nba players immediately. Next season, when the Kentucky players are in the league not getting playing time, we can look back and laugh about how stupid this argument is.
Vegas put the Sixers at 17 point favorites in a hypothetical game between the two. That tells you all you need to know. No college team will beat even the worst NBA team.
everyone is talking about match ups and size but everyone is forgetting 1 very important thing..coaches. not only the coaches but there playing styles. i absolutely believe kentucky would run all over this especially with the new system they implemented. yes the twins would have promblems if they iso but offensively they fit pretty well into their system.
Playing styles huh? Cal plays a platoon system… in his words, “so everyone can eat”. So they will play guys equally. Meaning the “not so nba ready” guys will play just as much as Towns does. Will that work against an NBA team? Not in my opinion. Would James Young start on that team if he stayed an extra year? Yup. How is he doing in the league? If Cal is playing his 2nd string equally as the starters against pros, they are in trouble. Especially considering James Young, who would start on that team, might not be better than McDaniel… And McDaniel isn’t even a starter in Philly. And if Cal makes the adjustment and shortens his bench to play his best guys it’s not in their favor. There will be fatigue issues, and chemistry issues. We’re talking about 48 mins of pro bodies leaning on the kids the entire game.
Also, their sets are built with a 35 second shot clock in mind… Their timing will be thrown off completely with a clock that’s 11 seconds shorter. Cal needs to completely change his system in an NBA world. It’s not as simple as you make it seem. It’s a different game. Ask Jabari Parker. Heck, ask Coach Cal! He tried coaching in the NBA. And the results were less than stellar. Actually it was pretty ugly.
Not even Cal thinks they’d beat an NBA team. And he loves his guys. He doesn’t even throw them a bone…. [mweb.cbssports.com]
Wroten may be an average point guard, but he is a talented basketball player…he’d kill college guys…I’m not big on MCW, but defensively he’d give them a lot of problems.
I want to clown Sixers and bash them as much as possible, so I’ll go with the sentiment, but in reality Sixers would probably be the ones to win in 5 games…Look at the top college players first years in the league…they typically struggle, so advantage Sixers..
Not sure if anyone else has noticed the Harrison twins typo that has “Andrew Harrison” twice on the draft eligible players list. Anyway, there is a reason why the guys on the 76ers are in the NBA. Pretty much every player on that roster was “the man” at whatever college they went to and that’s how they made it into the NBA. Without Brandon Davies, I don’t know if Jimmer would have been drafted so high.
It blows my mind people would actually think Kentucky would stand a chance. As bad as the 76ers are, Tony Wroten alone would light up any college team. Who would be able to guard him? And MCW and Luc Mbah A Moute could guard anyone on the team in the back court and wing while Nerlens already has shown he can dominate at the college level. Henry Sims is too big for anyone on Kentucky. We’re talking about men who have NBA experience playing against college kids.