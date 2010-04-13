Breaking NBA News: Brandon Roy Could Miss Playoffs With Knee Injury





The Portland Trail Blazers are in serious trouble. It turns out that the knee injury that Brandon Roy sustained on Sunday against the Lakers is fairly serious. Roy reportedly has a torn meniscus in his right knee and is listed as “day-to-day” for the playoffs.

At some point, the meniscus damage is going to require surgery – and the four to six weeks of rehab/recovery time that comes with it – but Roy elected to put off the operation so that he might contribute in the playoffs (he apparently can’t damage the knee any further by playing on it). So what does this diagnosis mean for the Blazers?

Obviously, it’s devastating. If the season were to end tonight, they would finish in the sixth seed and have to contend with the Denver Nuggets in Round 1. If Roy can’t play, or if he is severely limited, it seems like it would be damn near impossible for the Blazers to beat the Nuggets (or the Mavs or the Jazz) in a playoff series.

