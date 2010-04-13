Breaking NBA News: Brandon Roy Could Miss Playoffs With Knee Injury

#Portland Trail Blazers
04.12.10 8 years ago 13 Comments



The Portland Trail Blazers are in serious trouble. It turns out that the knee injury that Brandon Roy sustained on Sunday against the Lakers is fairly serious. Roy reportedly has a torn meniscus in his right knee and is listed as “day-to-day” for the playoffs.

At some point, the meniscus damage is going to require surgery – and the four to six weeks of rehab/recovery time that comes with it – but Roy elected to put off the operation so that he might contribute in the playoffs (he apparently can’t damage the knee any further by playing on it). So what does this diagnosis mean for the Blazers?

Obviously, it’s devastating. If the season were to end tonight, they would finish in the sixth seed and have to contend with the Denver Nuggets in Round 1. If Roy can’t play, or if he is severely limited, it seems like it would be damn near impossible for the Blazers to beat the Nuggets (or the Mavs or the Jazz) in a playoff series.

Should Brandon Roy try to play on his injured knee?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSBRANDON ROYDimeMagLatest NewsPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP