Breaking NBA News: Brandon Roy Could Miss Playoffs With Knee Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers are in serious trouble. It turns out that the knee injury that Brandon Roy sustained on Sunday against the Lakers is fairly serious. Roy reportedly has a torn meniscus in his right knee and is listed as “day-to-day” for the playoffs.
At some point, the meniscus damage is going to require surgery – and the four to six weeks of rehab/recovery time that comes with it – but Roy elected to put off the operation so that he might contribute in the playoffs (he apparently can’t damage the knee any further by playing on it). So what does this diagnosis mean for the Blazers?
Obviously, it’s devastating. If the season were to end tonight, they would finish in the sixth seed and have to contend with the Denver Nuggets in Round 1. If Roy can’t play, or if he is severely limited, it seems like it would be damn near impossible for the Blazers to beat the Nuggets (or the Mavs or the Jazz) in a playoff series.
Should Brandon Roy try to play on his injured knee?
Damn, I feel horrible for the Blazers. It could just be me but I feel like they have had one of the most injury-ridden seasons in history.
Can anyone confirm as true or false? I mean…is there somewhere that they keep information about injuries to one team in a season?
I’m no doctor so can someone explain to me how it’s possible that he can’t damage the knee more than it already is?
Roy is averaging 20/4/4 with under a steal and under a block per game. Bad 3 point shooter, average FT shooter and has missed around 60 games in 4 seasons.
Is that really a franchise player??
He can’t damage it anymore cuz it’s a cartilage tear, no blood vessels or nerves goin to it, so structurally, he can’t damage it anymore. The problem is gonna be if the meniscus piece tears off cuz then it can get stuck in places that will cause pain, lockin up, poppin, clickin. All that fun stuff. Tore my meniscus 2nd year college and got the scope in there to cut off the piece and get it out. I was ballin again in 2 weeks. I’m gonna assume Roy can get better medical help than I can. It’s pretty much gonna depend on his pain tolerance
Blazers have played fine w/o broy. They’ve beat Dallas, San Antonio, LA, and OKC already without him. They’ll probably play Denver or Utah, (the only two westren conf playoff teams they have losing records against this season) which means they would probably lose first round even with Roy. Just don’t seem to match up well with them. Golden state actually has more games lost to injury followed closely by Portland.
@soopa…your question is on point. Roy is the kind of player that was long underrated so everybody started to write about how underrated he is and how great he really is ’till the point that now he is overrated…i’m not hating, he is def. top 15-20 material but to say that he is a certified superstar is BS to me. if i remember correctly he still has to pass the 1st round of the playoffs…but def. sucks for portland, they would be dangerous this year, they really can’t catch a break, hope roy can play some in the playoffs
Even a fully fit Brandon Roy doesn’t get the Blazers near the title. He ought to sit, but I doubt anyone can convince him.