Breaking NBA News: Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol Out Indefinitely

Hey, remember this from 3 p.m. today? Yeah, things may have changed in a big way.

Word just broke that both Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol are out indefinitely.

ESPN’s Marc Stein just tweeted this (click to enlarge):

Well, that’s terrible news for this mess of a Lakers team. Apparently Mike D’Antoni told the media that Dwight will miss “at least a week,” but we are going to assume it is going to be longer than that.

We will keep you posted on developments for both players as well as the further implosion of this team.

