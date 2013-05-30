Breaking NBA News: League Fines LeBron James and Others for Flopping

WOW. The No. 1 question we’ve been asked during these NBA Playoffs, especially after the now infamous EPIC DOUBLE FLOP, has been, “Why won’t the NBA fine Lebron James, Dwyane Wade and everyone else who is blatantly flopping?”

The time has officially arrived. It was announced this morning that the League has levied $5,000 fines against James, David West and Lance Stephenson for violating the NBA’s anti-flopping policy in Game 4 of the Miami/Indiana playoff series.

James and West were officially hit for the aforementioned Double Flop, while Lance got his for this nonsense.

The next question is obviously, “Will these fines have any effect?” We will see tonight.

Will these fines do anything to stem the flopping in this series?

