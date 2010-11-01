Breaking News: Al Horford Signs 5-Year, $60 Million Extension

Before today, the only players from 2007 NBA Draft to sign an extension were No. 2 pick Kevin Durant (five years, $86 million) and No. 9 pick Joakim Noah (five years, $60 million). It’s time to add another name to the list. According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks and No. 3 pick Al Horford have agreed to terms on a five-year, $60 million extension with incentives still to be negotiated.
Back when I put together the list of the Top 5 players that deserve an extension before the season, Horford was right at the top of the list. And after averaging 14.3 points and 9.7 rebounds to start the season, it looks like he won’t be going anywhere. At this time, it appears he’ll be the last guy to sign an extension before tonight’s deadline.
Al should have asked for $1 more than his brethren Noah ala Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.
Good for him and for the Hawks
this is some sad suck shit right here… what a damn waste… Al’s gonna be stuck in atlanta and make another career out of being a futile contender with only an ECF-playoffs-at-peak team just like what ‘Nique was before him.
…this kid should at least be paid more than joe johnson, team wasn’t even crap til Horford came aboard.
I’m a lifetime Hawks fan.. sadly I know.. but I’m good with the signing… it was crazy/stupid money like they paid for Joe Johnson this summer… Although I like Joe’s game I’m not quite sure he deserves max money seeing as how we didn’t even put up a fight against Orlando this year or Cleveland the previous year… We almost def. wont sign Jamal Crawford now, and we still don’t have a legitmate big that can step in so we can slided our whole roster down a spot.. can anbody tell me why all the fuggin 7 footers are chillin in Houston like the can possibly get through LA or something.. we shoulda signed either Brad Miller or sorry ass Ericka Dampier… the Hawks could be tough if Horford had the chance to slide to his natural power forward position and Josh moving to the 3… sheesh….
damn he shoulda been a spur