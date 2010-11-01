Breaking News: Al Horford Signs 5-Year, $60 Million Extension

Before today, the only players from 2007 NBA Draft to sign an extension were No. 2 pick Kevin Durant (five years, $86 million) and No. 9 pick Joakim Noah (five years, $60 million). It’s time to add another name to the list. According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks and No. 3 pick Al Horford have agreed to terms on a five-year, $60 million extension with incentives still to be negotiated.

Back when I put together the list of the Top 5 players that deserve an extension before the season, Horford was right at the top of the list. And after averaging 14.3 points and 9.7 rebounds to start the season, it looks like he won’t be going anywhere. At this time, it appears he’ll be the last guy to sign an extension before tonight’s deadline.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.