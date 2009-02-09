Breaking News: Al Jefferson Out For The Season

After we were just talking about Al Jefferson as an All-Star snub, looks like Big Al wouldn’t have been playing in Phoenix either way. Word out of Minneapolis is that the Timberwolves’ star center is out indefinitely with a torn ACL in his right knee.

If by indefinitely, they mean the rest of the season, then we’re on the same page. But regardless of Coach Kevin McHale’s optimism, I don’t see the 17-33 Timberwolves winning many more games.

“This is an unfortunate situation for Al and we wish him a quick recovery,” said McHale. “Knowing Al, he will work hard in his rehab efforts to get back on the court as soon as possible. In the interim, I’m confident that the other players on our roster will step up and meet this challenge.”

Other players on the roster? Last time I checked, the last guy to average 23.1 points and 11 rebounds per game was Kevin Garnett, and he’s currently en route to a second championship ring in Boston. As the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Big Al’s absence will be felt on both ends of the floor.

How many games do you see the Timberwolves winning the rest of the season?

Source: The Associated Press