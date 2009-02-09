Breaking News: Al Jefferson Out For The Season

After we were just talking about Al Jefferson as an All-Star snub, looks like Big Al wouldn’t have been playing in Phoenix either way. Word out of Minneapolis is that the Timberwolves’ star center is out indefinitely with a torn ACL in his right knee.
If by indefinitely, they mean the rest of the season, then we’re on the same page. But regardless of Coach Kevin McHale’s optimism, I don’t see the 17-33 Timberwolves winning many more games.
“This is an unfortunate situation for Al and we wish him a quick recovery,” said McHale. “Knowing Al, he will work hard in his rehab efforts to get back on the court as soon as possible. In the interim, I’m confident that the other players on our roster will step up and meet this challenge.”
Other players on the roster? Last time I checked, the last guy to average 23.1 points and 11 rebounds per game was Kevin Garnett, and he’s currently en route to a second championship ring in Boston. As the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Big Al’s absence will be felt on both ends of the floor.
How many games do you see the Timberwolves winning the rest of the season?
Source: The Associated Press
thigh bones connected to the…knee bone: hardee-har-har-har…
sucks for al. his best season. btw…he didnt get snubbed. he was considered and just didnt make it. that aint a snub. deron williams was snubbed. carmelo anthony was snubbed. al jefferson wasnt….get that clear.
in any event, time for my dude randy foye to step up. and where is kevin love? still under the espn bus?
damn. sucks for minny.
6
Let the Kevin Love showcase begin!
go whiteboy, go whiteboy, go.
How could 2 dudes who miss significant time with injuries be a snub, but Al Jefferson who put up monster numbers and played every game (til now) not be a snub?
Makes no sense Heckler aka YallAlreadyKnowNothing
I swear the fantasy basketball gods hate me…
Monta Ellis and Arenas were my gambles, but then Jefferson, Bynum, Tyson Chandler, and seemingly every other player I grab goes down…
carmelo missed 13 games! his team played almost 50.
you call that significant time?!!?
The Wolves will end up like 20-62 now. Pretty harsh.
penske1
Go grab Manu…
Ya I would say 25 percent of your teams games is significant. This shouldn’t be a popularity contest. Clearly TMAC shouldn’t have made it either.
All Carmelo does is score anyway.
Maybe he’ll make the All-DUI team
6-8
This is going to be a really bad team with him out, everything has been working through him – sucks too because I love Big Al’s game
@ #5
I took monte and arenas as well. Now, i’ve had boozer miss 40 games, jefferson is out, gerald wallace has been out, biedrins out, and this has been a good year injury wise compared to last year.
Monta, my bad
damn shame…he was ballin this year too….I think the wolves may have ten more wins this season. Love will be productive…but he is no Al Jefferson.
Time for Foye, Miller and Telfair to step up.
Where is the fantasy doc? Who should I pick up now that I have to drop AJ? 12 team league x 13 players. Thanks. Nick Collison?
Timberwolves are DONE! His nickname should have been Saving Grace cause he was the only one the T-Wolves had. Oh well.
Slaughterhouse time!
What do you mean theres no other players on our roster?! Randy foye, mike miller, ryan gomes, kevin love all are VERY capable of having big games. it’s just a matter of how they start the game.
just traded for him too. who should i pick up perkins or travis outlaw or even noah?
BIG AL was a SNUB.
He was the only LEGITIMATE candidate from a losing team. Not Granger, not Harris…HIM.
Blame it on marketability or whatever but BIG AL’s a joy to watch man. If you never seen a workhorse go to work and PRODUCE…Big Al’s your number 1 candidate.
The basketball gods were FROWNING when he wasn’t picked.
And they’re FROWNING now.
If you’s a basketball purist, you know for a fact BIG AL should’ve been in.
Disgusting.
Y’all gotta watch Big Al before you say ANYTHING.
So sad. Team sucked anyway.
My roster got Al, AK47, Booz and Bogut so yeah, I quit.
Wolves are phuckt cuz you know they gonna get the first pick, which probably means Blake Griffin…givin em 3 powerforwards tryin to play center
I fell for Big Al. This was his year.
I’m out like a young big’s knees…
*feel. Damn, that was not SUPPOSED to be homo.
Sad to see this happen to Al Jefferson, especially being a former Celtics players. Hopefully he will make a fully recover by the beginning of next season.
Seriously, what does this news mean to the league this season? Not much if you ask me. The entire Minnesota team could disappear and you wouldn’t notice. Yes this is bad news for Al Jefferson but not necessarily the T-Wolves. This may put them in prime position to grab that coveted top pick in the draft (Blake Griffin and big Al would be a killer combo). And lets face it, despite their recent hot streak they weren’t exactly favored to make the playoffs this year. Blessing in disguise?
Ugh…first Bynum, then Jameer, then Danny G gets injured, then this? 4 of my first 5 picks this season are down. JRich is the only one left standing, and he sucks.
These bigs need to drink some milk,or take some damn HGH.
This is like serious injury season! ACLs torn, collapsed lungs, backs, fingers and what not.
Healthiest team might win it all.
@Gee what the fuck is Slaughterhouse? Explain bruh.
K (Pink Rhino) Love’s my guy, but he has no business starting at the five. MN=Center by committee, TFN.