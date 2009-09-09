Breaking News: Antonio Daniels Traded To The T-Wolves

Well he might not be Ricky Rubio, but the Wolves were able to add another point guard to the mix by trading for Antonio Daniels today. The Hornets sent the 12-year vet and a future second round pics to the Wolves for forward Darius Songaila and guard Bobby Brown. With drafting Jonny Flynn, the move should give Minnesota some veteren leadership at that position.
Last week, Ramon Sessions signed an offer sheet with the Wolves and are waiting to see if Milwaukee matches. This will be the sixth stop for Daniels, who averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 assists last season for the Hornets/Wizards. Songaila, on the other hand, averaged 7.4 points and 2.9 boards per contest in ’08-09.
What do you think?
Can someone alert the Wolves that they need to suit up good big men to win..
These foos is stockpiling guards at a record pace..
I know that stockpiling PGs and PFs/Cs in fantasy basketball is usually a good draft strategy in doing well, it doesn’t work in the real NBA. I wonder if the Wolves realize who their starting 2 and 3 will be, because I have no idea who they even have as a viable option lmao. I guess they’re going to throw Ryan Gomes out there which is decent as a 3, but they have terrible depth @ swignman. They went from Mike Miller/Randy Foye/Ryan Gomes/Rodney Carney to…? lol
Who cares it isn’t breaking news. Commentors above- You do know they traded two end of the bench players for one bench pg that isn’t gonna get any playing time. Why you guys even bother to comment is beyond me. you aint funny-
There’s dudes in the D-League better than Antonio Daniels …SMH
Imagine this; The wolves COULD have used the 5 & 6 picks to take Brandon Jennings & Demar Derozan. A youth core of Brandon Jennings, Demar Derozan, Kevin Love & Al Jefferson would be unreal. INSTEAD in the 2009 draft they took Ricky Rubio, Jonny Flynn, Tywon Lawson, Wayne Ellington & Nick Calathes. Rubio has made it quite clear that he will never be in Minnesota, Jonny Flynn is probably losing more confidence by the day with Kahn signing any PG, They traded Tywon Lawson to the Nuggets for an unprotected 2010 pick (Charlotte), which might be the weakest draft of all time with the exceptions of Wall and Aminu. They take Ellington over Sam Young, and trade Nick Calathes to the Mavs when they could have yet again chosen Sam Young. From this second on the T-Wolves will be considered the worst run NBA team. PERIOD.
Kahn is an ass!!! David Stern might need to step in at some point, this is probably the worst management of an already bad franchise ever. The national attention this is getting because of Rubio makes it worse. A-Lid is right, most teams would kill for the young nucleus that the Wolves could have had. This is making the NBA look really bad. Poor Minny fans.
What happened to Corey Brewer? Dude disappeared?
Brewer is still there. Here’s yer depth chart:
PG: Sessions/Flynn/Daniels
SG: Damian Wilkins/Ellington/Daniels
SF: Ryan Gomes/Corey Brewer/Wilkins
PF: Al Jefferson/Kevin Love/Pecherov/Brian Cardinal(!)
C: Love/Blount/Ryan Hollins
The clearest and most obvious weakness is at SG. Wilkins don’t guard the 2 real well, Ellington is a spot shooter and Daniels/Sessions are small for the position.
Gomes/Brewer/Wilkins at the 3 is just fine. That will do for now.
But gosh that’s a lot of bigs. There will have to be another move at some point. Or they’ll keep a few and watch their contracts expire.
I didn’t include Chucky Atkins. Is he even relevant?
well they’re gonna play a lot of small ball with a 4 and a 5 that don’t look like they love to run. it will be intetersting to see what kind of ofensive schemes the coach is gonna play with this team. I know one thing it ain’t gonna be pretty.
oh and I red Kahn say somewhere that corey brewer is gonna start. sohe’ll be starting over damian wilkins.
is this the shortest team in the nba? every “big” on this team is 6’9 or shorter except for ryan hollins and he isn’t even a basketball player
A-Lid said all that needs to be said about the Wolves.
I’ll add that it is amazing that they let Rodney Carney leave for nothing when they don’t have any depth at SG.
Too many pg’s!
not really MSkittle, there’s only three, and sessions/daniels are combo guards anyway.