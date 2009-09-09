Breaking News: Antonio Daniels Traded To The T-Wolves

Well he might not be Ricky Rubio, but the Wolves were able to add another point guard to the mix by trading for Antonio Daniels today. The Hornets sent the 12-year vet and a future second round pics to the Wolves for forward Darius Songaila and guard Bobby Brown. With drafting Jonny Flynn, the move should give Minnesota some veteren leadership at that position.

Last week, Ramon Sessions signed an offer sheet with the Wolves and are waiting to see if Milwaukee matches. This will be the sixth stop for Daniels, who averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 assists last season for the Hornets/Wizards. Songaila, on the other hand, averaged 7.4 points and 2.9 boards per contest in ’08-09.

What do you think?

