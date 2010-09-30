Breaking News: Austin Rivers To Duke

We all saw this coming, but now it’s official: Austin Rivers is headed to Duke. All summer, Rivers (who is the No. 1 player in the country) has been keeping a diary for us on HighSchoolHoop.com, and in his last entry eliminated Florida from the running. Now, he’s eliminated everybody else. The other two schools remaining on his list were Kansas and North Carolina.

Be sure to check back as we’ll have the full story and more on this later on today.

What do you think? Was Duke the right choice?

