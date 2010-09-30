Breaking News: Austin Rivers To Duke

We all saw this coming, but now it’s official: Austin Rivers is headed to Duke. All summer, Rivers (who is the No. 1 player in the country) has been keeping a diary for us on HighSchoolHoop.com, and in his last entry eliminated Florida from the running. Now, he’s eliminated everybody else. The other two schools remaining on his list were Kansas and North Carolina.
Be sure to check back as we’ll have the full story and more on this later on today.
What do you think? Was Duke the right choice?
Duke 2011 Champs… Go ahead and mark it down…
YEEESSSSSSS!!!!! Cant wait to watch him play at Duke.
Aye! Let the hating commence!
Welcome to the Duke family Austin Rivers. stand up and represent Champ cuz with humility and work ethic, I believe you’re going to go a long way man. Keep up with those studies man.
Thanks for breaking the suspense and joining the Duke family. Hope you get along well with your future team mates and brothers on the basketball court. peace.
Ah, the rich get richer.
Holy crap!!! What I’m about to say may bother alot of people, myslef included….. Duke has a great chance to 3-peat. Unheard of in today’s one-and-done era, but they’re recruiting classes are ridiculous!!!!
Iknew it, LOL!
I FUCKING HATE DUKE!!!
Congrats.
Tobacco road should definitely be interesting.
He will join William Avery, Jay Williams, Daniel Ewing, Bobby Hurley and Demarcus Nelson
And all this time, I thought he was going to Florida. Shows how much I care
Its official, I have one year to continue to root for him til he goes pro….UNC all day.
…that lil jew fro will fit in jus fine at Duke
Duke all day…I am too happy now…this shit made my day…. Duke foe the 3peat???
I hate Duke even more, If that’s even possible.
Yessir!!! Lets go Duke, CANES(football), Steelers, and most of all HEAT. Not 1, not 2, not 3, not fow , not 5, not 6, not 7 lol…
Duke or UNC would have been fine for him. They both run an uptempo style and a half court offense that emphasizes his strengths.