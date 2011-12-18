Breaking News: Baron Davis Commits to New York Knicks

It seems kind of crazy that a guy with serious back and conditioning issues can basically take his pick between the Knicks and Lakers, but that’s exactly the position Baron Davis found himself in heading into the weekend. After much speculation over the last few days, ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting that Baron has made his choice: He’s going to sign with the Knicks.

Stein says that Baron has committed to New York and that deal could be done as early as today. Davis became available after the Cavs used their Amnesty Clause to officially release him on Friday.

It’s almost a pre-requisite to say this any time you talk about Baron Davis, but when healthy and invested, there isn’t much to not like about his game. Obviously, the times when both of those things are aligned seem to be few and far between. Even now, reports of the severity of his back injury vary from him being out anywhere from 4-10 weeks. I’m sure having a starting slot with the Knicks waiting for him will help the healing process along quite a bit.

Even if Baron shows up in NYC at 75%, he’s still an upgrade at the point over Toney Douglas (not really a PG) and what’s left of Mike Bibby. All in all, it’s a good low-risk signing for the Knicks. On paper, a starting five of Baron, Landry Fields, Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Tyson Chandler is pretty solid, and certainly has the potential to contend in the East.

Sam Amick reports that the deal if for one year, $2.5 million.

How much Baron Davis the New York Knicks?

