Breaking News: Baron Davis To Cleveland For Mo Williams

02.24.11 7 years ago 27 Comments

We’ve known since the start of the season that the Clippers have been willing to trade Baron Davis, the only question was whether or not they were going to be able to. Now, it appears they’ve found their trade partner in the form of the NBA’s worst team. According to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports, the Clippers have agreed in principle to acquire Mo Williams and Jamario Moon from Cleveland for Davis and a 2011 first-round pick.

In case you were wondering, Davis did not suit up for tonight’s game against the Hornets, with what the team said was a “sore knee.” He might have got that stuffed in the back of a Kia.

As NBA.com’s David Aldridge notes, the Cavs would be able to absorb Davis’ $13 million salary with the trade exception they received from Miami in the sign-and-trade deal for LeBron James, but won’t have to with this deal. This exception was originally thought to be used for a player such as Gerald Wallace, but with him most likely on his way to Portland, they made the move for Davis and are perhaps still looking to deal.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

