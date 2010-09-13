Breaking News: Best NBA Free Agent Signs With The Warriors

Once the Big Three was formed in Miami, it seems Louis Amundson was the most coveted NBA free agent on the market. And while last week the Hornets appeared to be the front-runner to sign him, according to his agent Mark Bartelstein, the Warriors snuck in to sign him to a two-year, $5 million deal. The second year is a player option.

“It was obviously a long process and he had a number of team pursuing him,” agent Mark Bartelstein said. “We ultimately felt this was a huge decision in his career. He’s made great strides the last few years and to get to where he wants to go, he needed to pick the right place. Golden State was that place.”

Amundson immediately adds needed depth behind David Lee and Andris Biedrins. With Brandan Wright yet to make a real impact, and rookie Ekpe Udoh out for the start of the season, Amundson will come right in and play.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.