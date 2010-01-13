Breaking News: Blake Griffin To Have Season Ending Surgery

Up until today, Blake Griffin was reportedly just weeks away from making a comeback. Unfortunately for the number one pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, he will have to wait until next season. It was just announced on Clippers.com that Griffin will have surgery on his left knee and will miss the rest of the ’09-10 season.
After feeling some discomfort during his rehab, he was examined by team doctors, who determined that his knee hasn’t recovered like they hoped. Griffin originally hurt his knee during a preseason game against the Hornets. He is expected to be out for four to six months.
Is Griffin the next Greg Oden?
Yea who didn’t see this coming. When you have an asshole owner, who’s a bigot and a racist, karma will strike you…. Sucks for Griffin though he is a real class act.
The CURSE strikes again …
Blake Oden………….
…welcome to Sacramento home of the 09/10 ROY…
fuck i was holding on to him on my fantasy team.
I wonder if Blake believes in the curse now
next greg oden…..the clippers jinx is alive and well. not be hating but looking at the draft i was a bigger ty evans guy than blake to be honest. as i watched both in college i was just sold on ty..he reminds me of a bigger brandon roy..actually plays a lot like joe johnson but more athletic!
I don’t believe in karma or curses or any of that crap, but this is definitely making me reconsider…
greg oden 2.0 hahahahaha
As a Blazers fan, I feel for you Clips. I still remember that horrible feeling from a couple years ago (Maybe cause I just felt it again a couple months ago)and it sucks….But your team will become stronger because of it. Your team starting to click right now and learn one another… They are instilling a positive, winning environment that Griffin will bask in next year!
Griffin wants to win the ROY so bad he decided to have surgery.
next up for the curse….. JOHN WALL!
I hate to say this but you know if he was in Phoenix, with those trainers, he’d be dunkin like Amare…Dude got hurt in Oct. and they just figurin out that he ain’t healin? He needs to talk to his bro and get his ass traded…NOW!
aint nothing. he’ll be back strong.
and because the Clips aint gonna make the playoffs this year, that’ll give them (gulp) another lottery pick.
so….
they can end up with baron davis, eric gordon, al thornton, blake griffin, chris kaman and a lottery pick for NEXT year. Plus some cap space to sign a (B level) talent free agent. and with that lineup, plus the prospects of playing in LA, they might not be soo bad off.
Maybe they should trade Marcus Camby and his expiring contract to Washington for Caron Butler
Damn that sucks so bad for Griffin and Clips fans. I was really looking forward to watching the kid dunk on some heads and racking up fantasy points for me.
Dag. The curse lives…
And yeah, along with comment 12, I thought the SAME THING. John Wall, watch yo BACK. If you get drafted by the Clips, RUN AWAY. RUN FAR, FAR AWAY.
Guess his brother was the better pick lol.
Anyway he will be fine, far from Oden who was injured in college too on a greater level.
I almost picked dude up for my fantasy squad. Glad I let him be.
The Clippers will always be the Clippers.
“If there’s one thing I know, it’s never to mess with mother nature, mother in-laws and, mother freaking LA Clippers.”
@#16. The Clippers are right around the .500 mark, and are doing much better than early this year. How do you think they’d get Wall exactly?
I like him rather than his brother
[www.footbing.com]
raf simons
Damn…my team IS cursed!
This is how it’s gonna go:
Clips are crushed about the Blake news. They give up on the season and because of that end up with a top 5 pick. Minny goes nuts and trades their 1st rd pick to the Clips for the 2 Davises thinking they can still salvage the season, only the pick ends up being 1st in the lottery.
Clips get a new starting unit in John Wall, Xavier Henry, Al Thornton, a healthy Blake Griffin and Kaman. You’d think they finally turned it around, winning 20 of their first 30 games. Only because it’s the Clippers and they’re fucking cursed their practice facility’s roof collapses during the 1st practice of the new year, injuring everybody for the season.
Damn. CURSED! CURSED, I tell yah!
Agree with KDizzle; does seem odd that he was supposedly just about to participate in drills and then they realised he hadn’t healded properly. Oh wqell. Good luck, dude.