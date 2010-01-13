Breaking News: Blake Griffin To Have Season Ending Surgery

01.13.10 9 years ago 24 Comments

Up until today, Blake Griffin was reportedly just weeks away from making a comeback. Unfortunately for the number one pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, he will have to wait until next season. It was just announced on Clippers.com that Griffin will have surgery on his left knee and will miss the rest of the ’09-10 season.

After feeling some discomfort during his rehab, he was examined by team doctors, who determined that his knee hasn’t recovered like they hoped. Griffin originally hurt his knee during a preseason game against the Hornets. He is expected to be out for four to six months.

Is Griffin the next Greg Oden?

