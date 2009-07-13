Breaking News: Bulls Sign Jannero Pargo

While many teams were trying to get free agent guard Jannero Pargo back in the States, most notably the Hornets, Pargo has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls after playing in Russia and Greece last season.
As a six-year NBA veteran who has played for the Bulls from 2003-06 as well as the Lakers, Raptors and Hornets, Pargo steps right in to Chicago backcourt that could be wide open next season besides Rookie of the Year Derrick Rose as the Bulls let Ben Gordon walk and look like they’re going to trade Kirk Hinrich.
Most likely John Salmons will drop down and play the two with Luol Deng back this season, but either way, Pargo is a great guard coming off the bench at either guard spot.
What do you think of this signing?
Source: The Associated Press
so are they ever gonna get a low post scorer?
Good pickup.Good bench player.Where are all the assholes who thought him and Childress leaving meant the floodgates was open.What were they like the 2ooth and 212th best players in the league.Now they running back.
c’mon, breaking news?
Yeah. Kirk is pretty much gone. Who is desperate for a PG?
good look for Chicago…
Double-secret breaking news: Detroit just traded Afflalo & The Sleeper to Denver for cap space. Ta-dow!
Pargo is too little to defend the 2 position. This is a nice pickup but it doesnt address Chi-towns main concerns.
They will still get DESTROYED by my MAGIC!!!!
