Breaking News: Bulls Land Miller, Salmons For Nocioni, Gooden

UPDATED! According to TNT analyst David Aldridge, the Kings have agreed to trade John Salmons and Brad Miller to the Bulls in exchange for Andres Nocioni, Drew Gooden, Cedric Simmons and Michael Ruffin.
The deal will reduce Sacramento’s obligations next season, saving the Kings millions on the salary cap and keeping them well under any potential luxury tax payments. Gooden, making $7.15 million this season, will likely come off the team’s cap after this year, and now, the team is free of the $5.4 million due to Salmons in 2009 and the $12 million due to Miller in ’09.
Why make this trade? Other than the obvious motive of cost-cutting, this seems to me like a trade for the sake of making a trade, unless Miller’s presence opens to door for Chicago to trade either Tyrus Thomas or Joakim Noah in another deal. Also, with the arrival of Salmons, that’s a huge sign that the Bulls have no desire to re-sign Ben Gordon this summer.
UPDATE: In a separate deal, the Kings send Ruffin to the Blazers for Ike Diogu and about $1 million. When the math is done, the trades will save the Kings about $13.5 million next season.
What do you think of this deal?
Source: NBA.com
i’ve been waitin on a trade, this is somewhat of a letdown though
MORE TRADES!!!
(SIGH)
I think it’s a great deal for the bulls. They have no center and Gooden is out after this year. Nocioni has been disappointing and Salmons has been solid. The bulls have needed a big guard for a while. I think this fills two glaring holes for the bulls. They aren’t suddenly contenders, but they are much better with this trade.
DA BULLS love making deadline trades huh?
Done deal. Michael Ruffin for Ike Diogu.
i like the deal…..i mean i prefer bosh or stoudemire but i really like salmons and miller……well he is big…..we like him :)
I think the Bulls are completely and utterly incapable of acquiring a player with a low-post game. Miller is better than what they have, but did they really need more jump shooters?
lol true @ Ashlov
its not franchise changing, but its definitely an upgrade for the Bulls
…i really hope theyre not done wheeling and dealing
oh i forgot WELCOME BAAAAAAAACK BRAD MILLER! we remember you nearly gettin’ hit by Shaq’s massive punshing hand :)
This is not the trade I expected the bulls to make. Lots of questions:
– Is Brad Miller too old and slow to work with the core of Deng, Rose and Thomas? Miller and Hughes are still owed $25 million next ear.
– With another guard, what now do the Bulls do with Hinrich, Hughes, Gordon, Sefolsha..
was hoping salmons would go get buckets on Thunder.
Chris Sheridan just said on the local Chicago ESPN radio station Larry Hughes is expected to get traded in the next 22 hours. He also said there is a chance Hinrich will be moved (possibly to Minnesota).
I like this deal. Bulls needed some interior scoring which Miller will provide (provided he’s healthy). The Bulls also needed a big two-guard that can stroke the three, a role that Salmons will fill. I was hoping the Bulls wouldn’t sign Gordon in the offseason due to his negatives (no defense, selfishness, and thinking he deserves 13 million or more a year) and this move looks like the Bull won’t resign Gordon. I can’t wait for Gordon to find out the reality of his worth money wise when free agency begins. Though I like Nocioni alot, he plays the same position as Tyrus Thomas (a classic 3/4) so losing him isn’t bad. Now if the Bulls can only trade Larry “I rather be the best player on a bad team, than be part of a good team” Hughes.
Not bad at all. I would’ve liked to see Deng moved instead of Nocioni but I can’t really complain too much on this one.
Now we just need to get rid of Gordon, Hughes and possibly Heinrich (if we can get something equally good or better in return) and we’ll be on the fast track back to playoffs next season.
@ fReSh
I remember that game. Shaq threw a death haymaker at Miller and if he connected, Miller would’ve died. If you remember the first person from the Bulls that tackled Shaq after he threw the haymaker was Artest. Only somebody as crazy and tough as Artest would’ve tried to tackle Shaq. Good Ol’ Charles Oakley wasn’t far behind Artest…
Well it opens the door for the Bulls to try to trade Ben Gordon, possibly Noah, and maybe get rid of Hughes huge useless contract as well. They also get a semi serviceable center in Miller. Nothing earth shattering here.
The Bulls aren’t done…
hughes to washington?
@tbest and Jah
Ben G is going to be hard to move because he is unrestricted this summer.
I have to think they can move Hinrich because he is a solid player and locker room guy
..but I am still not sure who can afford to take a(nother) chance on Hughes.
YESS!!…we finally got rid of the 7 ft wanna be pt guard with the scrappy doo and AND 1 crossover dude tats…(worst tats in the league)..any Center with those two tats you know is baby cotton soft!!..I like Salmons though wish we could have got rid of Kmart instead..Nocioni is gonna ball now that he’ll have the same freedom as Salmons had…
Great writeup, Frodo T. Baggins. What do you think of the deal for the Kings?
Kobeef, I kind of have an issue for thought like yours. Just in the sense that, if the Bulls get out and run, why do they need their center to do the same? The center is SUPPOSED to be the slowest guy on the court. Who’s going to start the break? The center should be close to the basket, anyway.
Chris Sheridan just said on the local Chicago ESPN radio station Larry Hughes is expected to get traded in the next 22 hours. Where to and for whom?
i like this only b/c we finally FINALLY get rid of brad’s ass. john was cool, but stopped the ball too much. and when the kings were really good (top team in the west good baby! lol), its success was based on ball movement. i dont know how john’s gonna get his shot up in chi-town tho! hahaha!
the only question i have is this: is nocioni the best kings player now?! lol!
I like this trade for the Bulls a ton. Finally my team is making some damn moves. Miller works out. He’s serviceable and is a nice piece for the next couple of years. Salmons is a good fit too. He’s the sweet shooting SG that would be good playing off of Rose.
And overall good move for Chi. They finally got a center. And it’s a center that used to be on the damn team before.
Just imagine..we had Brand, Artest, and Miller on the same team at one time….shame.
And also…poor Drew Gooden. He’s on team #5 in his 7th season. Dude will never find a home. LOL
Kings screwed themselves over. Congratulations.
i’ve always liked Nocioni as a player – gritty, hard-nosed and competitive. But it seems like he’s not earned enough playing time in a fast paced system.
The salmons trade puzzles me as well. Perhaps Del Negro wanted to add some scoring into the 2nd unit besides Hinrich…Brad Miller’s at least pretty serviceable in a half court set. While Chi also got rid of Gooden’s contract..
Overall it’s a good trade for Chi, and more changes are on the way now with Paxson gone…
Hopefully the Bulls trade Ben Gordon and not Capt. Kirk. I think they can get more for Gordon, hopefully a true SG that can score.