Breaking News: Bulls Land Miller, Salmons For Nocioni, Gooden

UPDATED! According to TNT analyst David Aldridge, the Kings have agreed to trade John Salmons and Brad Miller to the Bulls in exchange for Andres Nocioni, Drew Gooden, Cedric Simmons and Michael Ruffin.

The deal will reduce Sacramento’s obligations next season, saving the Kings millions on the salary cap and keeping them well under any potential luxury tax payments. Gooden, making $7.15 million this season, will likely come off the team’s cap after this year, and now, the team is free of the $5.4 million due to Salmons in 2009 and the $12 million due to Miller in ’09.

Why make this trade? Other than the obvious motive of cost-cutting, this seems to me like a trade for the sake of making a trade, unless Miller’s presence opens to door for Chicago to trade either Tyrus Thomas or Joakim Noah in another deal. Also, with the arrival of Salmons, that’s a huge sign that the Bulls have no desire to re-sign Ben Gordon this summer.

UPDATE: In a separate deal, the Kings send Ruffin to the Blazers for Ike Diogu and about $1 million. When the math is done, the trades will save the Kings about $13.5 million next season.

Source: NBA.com