Breaking News: Carlos Boozer To The Bulls

You knew they were going to make a move, but it’s not that move. Still, the Chicago Bulls have officially entered the free agency frenzy. According to numerous sources, and first reported by Chad Ford, the Bulls have agreed to five-year, $80 million deal with Carlos Boozer. And for those of your still hoping for LeBron, Bulls still have enough cap space to sign a max player.
My initial reaction is that this move doesn’t make Cleveland more likely for LeBron, but others beg to differ.
What do you think?
I’m not mad at them picking him up….
CHI-TOWN IS IN THE BUILDING!!! Bulls have joined the free agent party. Now if only Lebron can slide through…
good move maybe ray allen next?
at least we didnt end up empty-handed here …im not overly excited or anything but im content with this move. the bulls now have low-post scoring presence for the first time in decades
so the tenative line up for the bulls is DRose,Deng,Boozer,Noah and a random two-guard? Guess this a upgrade over Gibson for the short term, maybe they can cop AI,lol since bron is probably not coming through…
Boozer will add a low post threat though and make the bench deeper and athletic since Gibson is now coming off the pine; they should have drafted that dude from oklahoma state or even andy routins….
Bulls do NOT have room for LeBron in this scenario.
this is good for the bulls because now they have some one that can score in the low post and rebound. they were deficient down there with gibson and noah. gibson was better as an energy player off the bench. he is a really good back up and contributor on a playoff team at this point in his career. Boozer also can score more and his defensive deficiencies will be backed up by a defensive presence of noah instead of memo okur who sucks at D
As a Utah fan you can have him. Great scorer but no defense and injuries were frustrating. Jazz were better with him but not worth the price. Contract should read 3 years 80 million.
They’re very good on Three positions now, Ã defensive Center and Ã scoring pf who both can rebound, thats Ã nice front line, get Ã Shooter at sg, lebron at sf and bring Deng As 6th man. Very nice Team
Didnt Boozer and Bron use to play in Cleveland. Funny how things come full cycle some times.
great low post scorer, can pick and roll/pop. when motivated, he plays great. with taj and noah around, his injuries/lack of defense will be covered up.
this dude averaged 20 and 13 in the playoffs and dropped some stats on the lakers big men.
(not to mention he and lebron are friends and there’s just enough room for a max contract)
rose,___, deng, boozer, noah
just find a shooting guard and we’re set.
@7
“johnhollinger:
$80 mil deal has cap figure of $13.8M, which should leave juuuuust enough for LBJ if no cap surprise tonite. S&T drops 1st year to $13.2M.”
I wouldn’t say Boozer and Bron are boys, Boozer made a few comments about Bron on his way out the door. I’m happy bout this deal, if we don get Bron signing a two guard like Ray or Mike Miller is still a good look not yet championship material though
This points more and more to the Bulls signing LBJ. Assuming he does, and the Bulls trade Deng for cap space to sign a shooter like Ray Ray or Morrow or Korver, on paper, this is a lethal squad.
I’m already convinced LBJ ain’t going to the Heat because if he was, I would think he’s announce along with Wade and Bosh. And now with the signing of Boozer, its pretty much a lock he’s going to sign with the Bulls.
does anyone know if boozer and lebron have a relationship? i know they got along in cleveland..
Boozer doesn’t even like lebron. Considering that he hated playing with him in his rookie year, i mean who didn’t? Lebron was a ballhog his first year, and boozer bounced. This mean’s the Bull’s are done with free agency, guaranteed.
I think Lebron will stay in Clevland, you know, to keep an eye on his mum !!!
Bulls are a threat now, even if LBJ doesn’t sign. Boozer is an UNDER-rated beast!
IMO a better player than Amare. He can rebound, and plays better D than given credit for.
Good job for Bulls, bummer for the Jazz.
LBJ to the Nets.
At least they did SOMETHIN. Who gives a shit if we don’t score Bron. If we do, hell yes… if not, there’s still cash to go around and build up the team some more.
BronBron is not going to Chi-town or Miami… It’s Cleveland or New York with a big trade to make it happen.
IMO.. The Cav’s are done! LBJ knows he needs a big man of Bosh, Amare, or Boozers caliber to compete. With all 3 of them gone, he wont be back to Cleveland. With Bosh and Wade in MIA, i think thats where he’s going or to NYC…
Good move by Chicago..
Lets Noah focus on D, rebounding and hustlin.. Lets Noahs offense go hibernate for the rest of their time together.. win win..
AHEM
Brons going to NY.. this is all moot.. hes already decided..
I’m just glad bulls got sum one it was looking like we wasn’t gone get no love from the free agents of 2010 lol . . . . Booz is a good pick up he will get us a good 20 and 10 u know this also will free up noah to get more easy buckets yeah his D is suspect but better him than tyrus thomas. If we ain’t make that dumb draft nite trade we would have aldrige right now!!!! And not portland. We still need a 2 bad.
I dont get how he’ll play with Noah…I think the Bulls are gona regret this in a few years….They have such a good young team
Question?
Having now signed a free agent low-post scoring PF of Boozer’s prowess, does Joe Johnson have second thoughts about resigning with the Atlanta Hawks? Would this have impacted his decision had he opted to wait a little while longer?
Derrick Rose
Joe Johnson
Luol Deng
Carlos Boozer
Joakim Noah
As it stands there was room for only three at competing for Beasts of the East title with Boston, Orlando, and Cleveland. Atlanta was on the rise while not having to really fear any of the East’s other talented yet still inferior squads like Milwaukee, Chicago, and Miami. Yet in still all 3 of those squads have improved for the better with Chicago and Miami STILL having some more cap room to improve their rosters. Atlanta only has Joe Johnson to show for their efforts and no cap room left to do much of anything else to get better.
@bookkworm JJ doesn’t care about winning, he left a loaded Suns squad to get his in ATL
I had a feeling this move would happen when Bosh committed to Miami. This is a great fit for Boozer and the Bulls. I don’t think he’s worth $16 million though.
Even if they don’t get Lebron, they can use their cap space to add some quality players to a pretty solid lineup.
They need some shooters though. Some help on the wings should be there focus now.
The East is starting to look pretty nasty…
@#18 LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO