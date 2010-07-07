Breaking News: Carlos Boozer To The Bulls

#Chicago Bulls
07.07.10 8 years ago 31 Comments

You knew they were going to make a move, but it’s not that move. Still, the Chicago Bulls have officially entered the free agency frenzy. According to numerous sources, and first reported by Chad Ford, the Bulls have agreed to five-year, $80 million deal with Carlos Boozer. And for those of your still hoping for LeBron, Bulls still have enough cap space to sign a max player.

My initial reaction is that this move doesn’t make Cleveland more likely for LeBron, but others beg to differ.

What do you think?

