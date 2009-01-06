Breaking News: Carmelo Anthony Fractures His Right Hand

01.06.09 10 years ago
The right one’s fractured…

Despite scoring 21 points and wielding a season-high nine assists, Carmelo Anthony fractured his right hand in the Nuggets’ 135-115 victory over the Pacers tonight.

Anthony injured his hand when the ball was slapped away early in the third quarter. He continued playing, but frequently grabbed at his hand. He had the Nuggets trainer check it out a few times when play stopped and then left for good late in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets don’t know how much time ‘Melo will miss, but he will be seeing a specialist on Tuesday.

Off to their best start since their first year in the NBA, can Denver win without ‘Melo?

Source: SI.com

