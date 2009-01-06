Breaking News: Carmelo Anthony Fractures His Right Hand

Despite scoring 21 points and wielding a season-high nine assists, Carmelo Anthony fractured his right hand in the Nuggets’ 135-115 victory over the Pacers tonight.
Anthony injured his hand when the ball was slapped away early in the third quarter. He continued playing, but frequently grabbed at his hand. He had the Nuggets trainer check it out a few times when play stopped and then left for good late in the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets don’t know how much time ‘Melo will miss, but he will be seeing a specialist on Tuesday.
Off to their best start since their first year in the NBA, can Denver win without ‘Melo?
The Nuggets can still win; they’ve proved it before. JR Smith will need to play a more consistent role and they’re gonna have to win it on defense, which is possible now because of Billups.
nuggets have been cursed with injuries in past seasons, but i don’t think melo will be out long — he can’t afford to if he wants to win the division.
I think the Nuggets will struggle as they went 2-1 when Melo sat out with his elbow a few weeks ago as neither of those wins were convincing.
Linas Kleiza is really going to have to step up his play. I’m assuming Karl will run Billups/Jones/Smith/Martin/Nene as he did when Melo first sat out this season. That line-up shouldn’t have problems putting up buckets, but this injury really effects the productivity of their bench with Smith no longer bringing instant offense.
Look for a bunch of close scores in upcoming Nuggets games, win or lose.
makes that Detroit Denver matchup this week interesting
that’s 4 to 6 weeks right there… too bad now the northwest is up for grabs AGAIN
Apprently the Nuggests are trying to get Joe Smith which could help to ease the pain a bit. Expect JR Smith to see more PT at the 3 with Carmelo out which is slightly exciting.
In a related note, is Joe Smith the best example of a player that went from bust to boom?
Joe was the poster child of overpaid, underperforming players for years and is suddenly being chased by half the NBA for his solid play and mature locker room presence. Reputation matters.
