Breaking News: Carmelo Anthony traded to New York Knicks

Finally. After months of rumors and hypotheticals and non-answers, Carmelo Anthony has been traded to the New York Knicks.
According to the Denver Post, the official deal has ‘Melo, Chauncey Billups, Shelden Williams, Anthony Carter and Renaldo Balkman going to New York in exchange for Ray Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Timofey Mozgov, one first-round draft pick, two second-round picks, and $3 million.
New York is also reportedly sending Eddy Curry and Anthony Randolph to Minnesota in exchange for Corey Brewer.
The Knicks play Milwaukee at home on Wednesday.
It’s pretty obvious this is where ‘Melo wanted to be from Day One, and now he has his wish. He and Amar’e Stoudemire give NY two of the 10 or so best players in the world, and adding Billups to the mix makes the Knicks an instant contender in the East.
Not sure what to think of the trade, but Denver got ALOT of potential.
Denver comes out on top with this trade
aaand if they deal those new assets to NJ for more draft picks… whoa
yeah denver gets potential and its tough giving up good guys like gallo, felton and wil… but melo/amare/chauncey is still something that cant be ignored.
btw melo on conan tonight!
I’m waiting to hear what Billups thinks about this.
fantasy implications?
denver did not do bad at all. NY didnt botch at least on this one. good move for both. I just sorta feel bad for Felton a little bit though.
The Knicks got hosed something serious
Nuggets walked away clean!!! 3 Future lottery picks, 2 solid wings to cover Melo’s void, and a budding Felton.
Knicks just turned into a potential contender. They got to keep Fields and his development but lost some potential pieces.
So the deal with Minnesota involved is gone? At least they get to keep Anthony Randolph in case his fortune ever turns around and he wants to be somebody.
Yahoo and ESPN say the Warrriors picks are 2nd rounders.
“Instant Contender in the East” GTFO….
Melo, Amar’e, Billups, Fields is NOT close to being a contender in the East.
1. Celtics
2. Heat
3. Chicago
4. Orlando
5. Atlanta
6. Knicks
Knicks aren’t even in the top 5 in the East. After they gutted the whole team and gave up future draft picks. Yeah, Good luck!!
I know a lot of folks are riding NY for giving up so much “talent”, but I can’t help but keep in mind that all of that talent has yet to prove itself outside of D’Antoni and Stoudemire’s umbrella. 6 great months are 6 great months. We’ll see what that amounts too.
One other point I’m not seeing discussed much – don’t NY have quite a lot of money under the cap this year? Couldn’t they afford to replace all they’ve lost with that cash this offseason?
theyre gonna score 120 points a game and allow 130 points a game.
Love this deal for Denver. I can go to games now and not see him
Denver won here. Knicks now have 2 ego ball hogs and George Karl has a bunch of coachable talent.
2 ball-hogs with mediocre type of defense…goodluck NY
i like how every1 uses the same words like
“gutted”
Bout time this madness has ended…..Did NY get better..Yeah, I guess…Denver has pieces to move on…Check…So where does NY fit in now?…They’ll probably just make the 1st rd of the playoffs exciting…Thats about it..I was under the impression defense wins championships….I never quite understood “NBA Insiders” infatuation w/D’antoni(my bad for the spelling..lol)…He makes scoring look sexy…kinda like Don Nelson….who btw never coached a championship team!!!….Congrats to NY….for nothing really….
corey brewer= wilson chandler
shelden williams=mozgov
galo=MELO
felton=billups.
who ever is sayin we are in worse shape is dumb or even equal shape is dumb.
knicks are better off now than they r yesterday.
we got a beast.
no one came in game planning for galo like they will melo.
if u double one guy the other guy will take advantage.
ef draft picks! lakers are good now, who’s been helping them in the draft.
there are ways teams stay good. and draft picks r nice but we can get free agents.
GREAT PLAYERS win games. this is new york.
this is the garden.
msg is the mecca of bball.
we will find those guys to put around our SUPERstars.
nuggets got some players tho.
the players we gave away were calld roll players.
but roll players tend to elevate their game when they are depended upon.
DO NOT SLEEP ON DENVER!
i thot gallo only wanted to play for the knicks. could it be that gallo wont refuse and be bought out then sign for the knicks after a month or so? if that’s the case then they’d have a good 6th man.
we were losin chandler anyway..gallo wooda needed a serious salary upgrade in a couple years..felton was gone in 2012..wanted to see wut the moz and RAAAAAANDY cood do but its all good..collateral damage i guess
Great job by the Knicks trading away their rebounders. Billups doesn’t wanna be there either.
and the big winner of this operation is once again … NJ
lol
Meh, Stoudamires knees give out by 2012 Melo’s gonna regret this
Don’t think 2011, THINK 2013… Which PG comes to NY, that is why NY KNICKS make this movem, who cares what role players we give away! Look at what we get in 2 years!! What PG doesn’t want to play wiht STAT and MELO, in the Garden…. Sign me up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Gallinari may not play with any motivation in Denver. When the knicks were struggling he caused massive drama along with his various advisors. Drama afoot.
regardless if they win the east of not, still a good move for NY. the days of eddy curry and chris duhon are over
What are the knicks going to do for a PG? They search for a decade to find a serviceable floor leader, find one, then stick him in a trade.
Think I just heard Gallinari declare he may need a backiotomy.
Instant contender?
I NEVER want to look at trades on paper, and I will let this warm up before any instant contender conclusions.
But this IS a good move for the Knicks.
If it’s only Melo, I see them imploding as their two best players are no-defense scorers who need the ball.
But then, they added an experienced floor leader in Billups.
So props to Walsh and NY.
And props to Denver as well, cause damn, by trading a bitchass that doesnt what to play for them, they actually got very good parts as well.
All I can say is that giving up Wilson wasnt the move. He is coachable, team player, guard all 5 positions, can score without the ball, guard the opp. team best player, if Wil had a selfish personality he could easily average 25 points…
George karl must be a happy man today
@beiber newz
The word your looking for is role player not roll. Just saying…
I don’t see how people think Denver made out with anything significant in this trade.
Felton will revert back to his Bobcats days. Gallinari is overrated and his ceiling is a fringe starter in the NBA. Chandler is good, but might not be in Denver for long. Mozgov is unproven, but does have some potential. The draft picks will be low and probably won’t yield anything worthwhile.
At best, Denver got some decent role players and shitty draft picks.
I don’t get it, I heard Barkley wonder on TNT over the weekend why the Knicks just wouldn’t pursue Melo over free agency instead of gutting their team. I’m asuming they wouldn’t have enough salary cap space?
Knicks need to go after a pg in 2012. D-Will, CP3 or someone else…Billups is getting to old and I don’t think he will be part of a future contender in NY. They also need a center…Turiaf and Shelden Williams won’t cut it. Hate to see Gallo leave also – he was a fan favorite. Still need some adjustment to the roster, but look out when Melo and Amare get it going!
this only works if they can get patrick ewing to coach them and dwight to come over in 2012 otherwise this is gonna be a boring small team which scores a lot. ah well we’ll see how franchise melo was. The nuggets are gonna run as well with either felton or lawson running the show at point JR Smith will get the green light more often which will be fun to watch.