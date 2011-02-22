Breaking News: Carmelo Anthony traded to New York Knicks

Finally. After months of rumors and hypotheticals and non-answers, Carmelo Anthony has been traded to the New York Knicks.

According to the Denver Post, the official deal has ‘Melo, Chauncey Billups, Shelden Williams, Anthony Carter and Renaldo Balkman going to New York in exchange for Ray Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Timofey Mozgov, one first-round draft pick, two second-round picks, and $3 million.

New York is also reportedly sending Eddy Curry and Anthony Randolph to Minnesota in exchange for Corey Brewer.

The Knicks play Milwaukee at home on Wednesday.

It’s pretty obvious this is where ‘Melo wanted to be from Day One, and now he has his wish. He and Amar’e Stoudemire give NY two of the 10 or so best players in the world, and adding Billups to the mix makes the Knicks an instant contender in the East.

